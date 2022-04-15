Nordstrom shoppers love these Nike sneakers — and they're on sale for just $56

Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker - Nordstrom, $56 (originally $70)

Spring has sprung — and that means it's time to switch out your winter boots for a pair of classic sneakers.

That's why one of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale section this week is the Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, currently on sale for $56.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $56 (originally $70)

The Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker is a classic shoe with a modern street style. Their construction is inspired by '80s basketball with a modern twist.

These sneakers are similar to the ultra-popular Air Force 1, but are slimmer with a thinner sole.

Promising reviews

The Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers have earned a 4-star rating from more than 110 shoppers who have called them "super cute shoes."

"My favourite shoe to just grab before leaving the house," said one reviewer. "They go with everything and they’re super comfortable. I definitely recommend them."

"I absolutely love these shoes and the fact that they are on sale is even better," raved another.

Many shoppers warn that the shoes do run big and suggest that you order a half size down from your regular shoe size when purchasing these Nikes.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Steve Madden Rydley Ankle Tie Platform Sandal - Nordstrom, $76 (originally $110)

Pair these platform sandals with a minidress or skirt so you can show off the tie-up leather straps. The chunky heel adds a little retro boho vibe to any look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $76 (originally $110)

WAYF x Emma Rose Kenny Strapless Minidress - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $59)

This gorgeous little minidress is perfectly gathered at the waist and comes in gold and black. Did we forget to mention that it's currently 50 per cent off?

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $59)

Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress - Nordstrom, $83 (originally $139)

Scoop up this gorgeous lace dress for wedding season. It's currently on sale for 40 per cent off, and comes in two colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $83 (originally $139)

Open Edit Side Cutout Knit Top - Nordstrom, $14 (originally $29)

This cute organic cotton top features side cutouts and comes in five different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $14 (originally $29)

Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress - Nordstrom, $41 (originally $59)

This simple-yet-stunning Treasure & Bond dress is the perfect grab-and-go option. It's made from a soft stretch jersey and features ruching on one side.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $41 (originally $59)

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector - Nordstrom $48 (originally $56)

Give your hair a little extra loving with this hair perfector from Olaplex that helps to strengthen your hair and reduce breakage.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $56)

Madewell Greensboro Button Back Sweater - Nordstrom, $54 (originally $89)

This reversible sweater would look great with a pair of jean shorts this summer.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $54 (originally $89)

Open Edit Turtleneck Crop Top - Nordstrom, $9 (originally $19)

Open Edit's chic little turtleneck crop top will become one of your wardrobe staples this spring. Wear it with a cute pair of cropped jeans or toss on a skirt with a pair of strappy heels.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $9 (originally $19)

Caslon Cotton Knit Swing Dress - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $69)

This dress will fit well in your throw-on-and-go dress collection. In fact, we think its pockets and canvas ribbon on the back might even make it your favourite dress yet.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $69)

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit - Nordstrom, $77 (originally $129)

Chelsea28's off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is a statement piece. You can dress it up with some jewelry and a pair of heels or dress it down by adding a jean jacket over top.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $77 (originally $129)

Nike Sportswear Essential Oversized Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $48 (originally $60)

You can never have too many oversized sweatshirts. This Nike crewneck is perfect to wear on a rainy day while binging your new favourite TV show.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $60)

