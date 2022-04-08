Nordstrom shoppers love these platform sandals — and they're on sale for just $40

Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandal - Nordstrom, $40 (originally $70)

Once the warmer weather hits, we're all searching for the perfect shoe that can take you from the beach to family barbecues and even date night without sacrificing comfort and style.

Platform sandals are having a moment right now and it doesn't look like the trend is dying down anytime soon.

That's why one of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale section this week is the MIA Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandal, currently on sale for $40.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

MIA Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandals - Nordstrom, $40 (originally $70)

$40 $70 at Nordstrom

This comfy-cute sandal has a white platform and a thick, adjustable ankle strap to ensure your foot is secure while you're out and about.

The padded footbed will keep your feet comfortable by providing that cushion so many of us need. These sandals are perfect for an everyday look with a sporty twist and they're available in three different colours.

Promising reviews

MIA's Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandals have earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 160 reviews from shoppers who have called them "very cute, soft and comfortable to wear."

"These are so cute and comfortable! I have found my new favourite summer sandal! Feels like you are walking on clouds and very fashionable. Love them," said one reviewer.

"I wore these all over Italy. Those cobblestones were no match for these ..so cute and comfortable," raved another.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress - Nordstrom, $34 (originally $49)

It's the perfect time to stock up on the essential multipurpose wardrobe must-have: A lightweight maxi dress. Open Edit's sleeveless reversible look features a delicate V-slit on one side that goes up to your mid-thigh area.

$34 $49 at Nordstrom

Free People Grand Slam Linen Blend Three-Quarter-Sleeve Top - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $78)

This is the perfect top for those days when the weather is a bit cooler. Toss it on to hang around a campfire this summer or wear it on a rainy day while you're running errands.

$47 $78 at Nordstrom

Madewell Crinkle Cotton Lakeline Popover Stripe Shirt - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

Add some fun stripes to your wardrobe with this slightly oversized top with easy banded sleeves and side slits.

$45 $75 at Nordstrom

ASTR The Label Puff Sleeve Dress - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $95)

Floral is always a vibe for the springtime. This dress from ASTR The Label has a ruffle-trimmed sweetheart neck and puff shoulders, making it a romantic look for any spring event.

$47 $95 at Nordstrom

Reebok x Cardi Coated Club C Double Platform Sneaker - Nordstrom, $60 (originally $80)

Add Cardi B's sneaker with Reebok to your footwear collection. This stylish, chunky sneaker has a platform sole that will add a little extra height to any casual look.

$60 $80 at Nordstrom

Levi's Women's Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

Levi's Women's Faux-Leather Moto Jacket - Nordstrom, $62 (originally $88)

Make a leather jacket your go-to statement piece this spring, like this faux-leather option from Levi's with insulated lining.

$62 $88 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal - Nordstrom, $55 (originally $100)

It's strappy heel season! Time to put away all those closed-toe booties and let the open-toed heels shine.

$55 $100 at Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe Crewneck Short-Sleeve Minidress - Nordstrom, $34 (originally $56)

This chic mini dress is a perfect wardrobe essential. Dress it up with a blazer and heels or make it a more casual look by throwing on a jean jacket and sneakers.

$34 $56 at Nordstrom

BP. Cool Girl T-Shirt - Nordstrom, $8 (originally $15)

You can never have enough casual T-shirts — especially if you buy them while they're on sale.

$8 $15 at Nordstrom

