This Nordstrom sweatshirt is 'flattering' and 'very comfortable' — and it's on sale

Zella Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $44 (originally $59)

Icky winter weather (snow, rain...you name it) has taken hold — which means we're reaching for all things cozy.

That's why our editors' top Nordstrom sale pick of the week (shop sale here in Canada, shop sale here in the U.S.) is the Zella Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt.

Zella Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $44 (originally $59)

$44 CAD $59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

Promising reviews

Zella's Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt has more than 150 reviews and a 4.2-star average rating from shoppers who have called it "very comfortable."

"Relaxed fit but flattering. The inside is very soft. I have washed and dried the sweatshirt and it has kept its shape. My family noticed how nice the sweatshirt was, right away," wrote one shopper. "I plan to dress it up and down."

"Love it! Good fit and very comfortable. You can wear it around the house but also go out in it," echoed another.

With so many Nordstrom sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions (shop sale here in Canada, shop sale here in the U.S.) so you don’t have to.

Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

UGG Lenny Robe - Nordstrom, $130 (originally $185)

You'll want to wrap yourself up in this plush and comfortable robe when you get out of the shower or wear while you lounge around the house.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $130 (originally $185)

Zella Getaway Pocket Stretch Recycled Polyester Joggers - Nordstrom, $66 (originally $95)

Looking for the perfect lounge pants? Look no further. These recycled-polyester joggers have plenty of stretch so you can relax in style and comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $66 (originally $98)

Capri Blue Glam Jumbo Jar Candle - Nordstrom, $53 (originally $122)

Grab this glittery jar candle for next year's holiday season while it's currently marked down by 60 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $53 (originally $122)

Vera Moda Kida Gingham High Waist Straight Leg Pants - Nordstrom, $37 (originally $62)

These high-waist pants are sustainably made from stretch recycled polyester and make the perfect addition to any work wardrobe.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $37 (originally $62)

Billabong Beachy Keen Pants - Nordstrom, $60 (originally $86)

These cute, flowy pants made from an airy cotton blend are the perfect pants to pack for any beach holiday.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $86)

YSL Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner Pencil - Nordstrom, $28 (originally $40)

Create your new favourite lip combo with YSL's lip liner pencil that provides six hours of creamy, matte wear and promises no transferring, feathering or creasing.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $40)

BP. Women's Long Sleeve Rib Henley - Nordstrom, $20 (originally $29)

Layer up this winter with this long-sleeve henley made from stretchy rayon rib.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20 (originally $29)

Marimekko Unikko Towel - Nordstrom, $22 (originally $49)

Add a soft pop of colour to your bathroom with these pure-cotton hand towels that are currently marked down by 55 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $22 (originally $49)

WOLF Sophia Mini Circle Zip Case - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $90)

If you're tired of having to untangle all of your jewelry once you arrive to your destination, start using this circular case that will help keep your jewelry safe.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $90)

Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves - Nordstrom, $35 (originally $59)

Elevate your look this winter with these cashmere gloves in this gorgeous burgundy colour.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $35 (originally $59)

TUMI Voyageur - Just in Case Nylon Travel Backpack - Nordstorm, $95 (originally $120)

TUMI's nylon backpack has an extra sleeve on the back that fits over a suitcase handle which makes it the perfect option for travelling.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $95 (originally $120)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.