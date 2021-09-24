Nordstrom shoppers love these ribbed Zella leggings — and they're on sale for 56 per cent off

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings - Nordstrom, $30 (originally $69)

If you're looking for new activewear to help you feel amazing during your workouts, a fresh pair of leggings is a great investment for fall.

One of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale selection this week is Zella's Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings, on sale for 56 per cent off right now.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale section additions, so you don’t have to.

Zella's ribbed high waist leggings are made with moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. They are fitted with a no-slip waistband to ensure that you don't have to worry about your pants slipping down during your workout.

Promising reviews

These leggings have earned a 4-star rating with more than 130 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who have called them "super flattering."

"I loved these leggings! They fit amazing the ribbed style is super flattering," said one reviewer.

"I now own 3 different colours in this style of legging. It’s so cute and super comfortable," added another reviewer. "I like to dress them up with a long tunic top or make it super casual with a graphic tee."

"Without a doubt, these leggings are of the best quality," another shopper wrote. "They fit so good and look classy,"

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

BP. Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress - Nordstrom, $17 (originally $29)

'Tis the season to load up your wardrobe with long sleeve dresses. This fitted dress has a dipped neckline and comes in black, as well as a couple of pretty prints.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $17 (originally $29)

Open Edit Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit

Open Edit Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $49)

Open Edit's sleek bodysuit is covered in dainty floral stretch lace and would look great with any pair of pants. It is currently 40 per cent off and comes in three different shades.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $49)

Reformation Julep Ruffle Skirt - Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

This cute, ruffle skirt is made from lightweight linen and features a drapey side tie that will let you show off a little bit of leg.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas - Nordstrom, $31 (originally $45)

Get a good night's sleep in these soft jersey pajamas with a relaxed fit.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $31 (originally $45)

Zella Amazing Crewneck Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $41 (originally $69)

This cozy crewneck sweatshirt has slits at the hems and features side pockets to help you keep your important essentials close at all times.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $41 (originally $69)

Blondo Suri Waterproof Slip-On Sneaker

Blondo Suri Waterproof Slip-On Sneaker - Nordstrom, $44 (originally $110)

These slip-on sneakers have a plush faux-fur lining that will bring a cozy vibe to any outfit you pair with them. They have waterproof protection and a grippy rubber sole so you can take them outdoors.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $44 (originally $110)

Open Edit Lace Trim Satin Blouse - Nordstrom, $35 (originally $59)

This is the perfect blouse for a night out with friends. It has a dipped neckline, full sleeves and lace accents to add a bit of length.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $35 (originally $59)

Halogen Women's Faux Fur Teddy Coat - Nordstrom, $77 (originally $129)

You will want to live in this teddy coat all fall long. It's currently marked down by 40 per cent and comes in two different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $77 (originally $129)

