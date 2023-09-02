Nordstrom shoppers say these loafers are 'such high quality for the price'

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these chic loafers for fall 2023.

Loafers are a 2023 fall wardrobe staple — and we're currently loving the Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafers, available at Nordstrom.

Perfect for fall — yet suitable for any season — you can pair the Laurs Loafers with everything from trousers to jeans to dresses.

Ideal for work or semi-formal outings, these loafers feature polished leather, trendy block heels and platform soles.

Ringing in at $150, the Laurs Loafers are decently priced. But are they worth the money?

Read on for what Nordstrom shoppers have to say.

We're big fans of the extra inches the Sam Edelman Laurs Loafers give us. And you?

$150 at Nordstrom

The details

Chunky loafers are the ultimate "cool-girl" staple— even Hailey Bieber agrees.

The Laurs Loafers fall into the chunky loafer category, with their hefty rubber heels and soles that make the shoes edgy and chic.

Available in sizes 5 through 14, the Laurs Loafers come in six colours: black, black-brown, dark brown, ivory, white and auburn — although some sizes are selling fast! There's also a sherpa-lined version for $160.

The ivory Laurs Loafers can easily transition from summer to fall, and can even be worn in the winter.

What other people are saying

These loafers have more than 250 reviews on the Nordstrom website, with shoppers calling out their versatility.

"These are more wearable than I expected," said one reviewer. "The platform is actually pretty subtle and really cute. They're really comfortable too, they could definitely be an every day work shoe!"

Other shoppers have also said the quality is excellent for the price.

"Love love love these loafers! Such high quality for the price. These came in beautiful packaging that made me feel like I had bought an exclusive luxury brand."

But when it comes to fit, there are some mixed reviews. Many reviewers mentioned the Laurs Loafers were tight-fitting, especially around the heels.

"I wear a true size 8 medium and this was just just tight enough across the toe box to make them very uncomfortable," another shopper said. "Maybe they would have stretched out over time, but who has time."

The Laurs Loafers come in black with matching stitching and trim or black with brown trim, as seen above.

The verdict

These cute, chunky loafers are a great option for fall — especially if you're looking to recreate a trendy look on a budget.



However, while shoppers praised their versatility and quality, some did complain about the fit and sizing. For that reason, we suggest breaking the Laurs Loafers in around the house before taking them out on the town. This allows them time to stretch, making them much more comfortable.

