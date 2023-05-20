Nordstrom shoppers say these 'cloud-like' $60 slides 'make your feet feel better'

The HOKA Gender Inclusive Ora Recovery Slides are a Nordstrom-shopper favourite for summer.

There are few better feelings than slipping on the HOKA Gender Inclusive Ora Recovery Slides, available at Nordstrom, after a long day of work — or a sweat session at the gym.

How do I know? Well, my husband and I enjoy running together, so last year, we bought a version of the HOKA Ora Recovery Slides to help support our soles post-dash.

Not only were they super comfortable — but our friends loved the look of them so much they started buying their own.

My partner also liked his so much he ended up wearing them as house slippers. As a schoolteacher and sports coach, he's on his feet all day — so he looks forward to wearing them when he gets home.

The Ora Recovery Slides are gender inclusive — and cost only $60 at Nordstrom.

Want to know why they're worth the price? Read on to find out.

The Ora Recovery slides bolster your feet from toe-to-heel with more than an inch of EVA rubber.

The details

The Ora Recovery Slides are designed to distribute weight and absorb the impact that being on your feet has on your feet, ankles, shins and knees.

They also have a bouncy one-and-a-half-inch heel that provides "cloud-like" cushioning and, as a bonus, adds to your height.

As you can see, holes are in the Ora Recovery Slides' upper for breathability. They're currently available in six different colour combinations: black, grey, white, minty green, blue and orange.

The Ora Recovery Slides come in all sorts of fun colours, including this vibrant orange.

'Love these slides!'

Nordstrom shoppers are equally as psyched as I am about the Ora Recovery Slides. Of the 360 reviews on the retailer's website, most had positive things to say about the comfort and fit.

"These are the first thing I put in when I get home from work. I'm in my feet all day and these slides make my feet feel better," said one reviewer. "I have two pairs and will order another."

If you've been searching for a comfortable, cushiony slide to wear post-workout or by the pool, I promise you, the HOKA Ora Recovery Slides are "it."

Other shoppers talked about how comfortable the Ora Recovery Slides are for wide feet — and if you do have wide feet, shoppers recommend sizing up.

"Firstly, I'd say these are true to size. If you have wide feet and find yourself between sizes, size up!" one reviewer said.

"They are very comfortable and don't slip off when I walk ... plus I have room to wear socks," said another. "Surprisingly comfy."

That said, some shoppers pointed out how the "unisex" sizing seemed to catered more towards men.

"I love the cushion and recovery of this slide. However, in making a unisex size, it is not the same fit as it would be in just the women's size," one reviewer cautioned. "Next time I will size down and see if I can get a better fit."

For many Nordstrom shoppers, the Ora Recovery Slides are the first thing they slip on their feet and the last thing they slip off at the end of the day.

The verdict

I can't recommend the Ora Recovery Slides enough. They are soft yet supportive and made a genuine difference in how my feet felt post-run.

The Ora Recovery Slides are also reasonably priced for how well-structured and durable they are.

Before you buy, it might benefit you to read more into the sizing, depending on how wide or narrow your foot is and what you usually wear in unisex styles.

