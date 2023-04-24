Nordstrom shoppers 'love love love' this travel wrap — and it's on sale

Nordstrom shoppers love the CozyChic Lite Ribbed Travel Wrap.

Have you ever caught a chill on a plane and wished you had an extra layer? That's where the Barefoot Dreams Travel Wrap, available at Nordstrom, comes in handy.

This luxurious rib-knit wrap is ideal for rushing through the airport and needing your hands free — and it's currently on sale right now.

Made with machine-washable microfibre yarn, it doesn't shrink or pill and fits women's sizes 0-14.

The only complaint reviewers have is that their favourite colours sell fast, so add it to your shopping bag before it's gone.

Read on for all the details about this travel-ready wrap.

You can save $24 on the "driftwood" Barefoot Dreams Travel Wrap, but hurry - this colour is selling fast.

$94 $118 at Nordstrom

'Love love love this'

While this wrap only has a handful of reviews, Nordstrom shoppers are praising its comfort and style.

"I’ve taken this to travel to London and Florida already! It’s begin soft and super comfy while being flattering," one reviewer said. "I’ve gotten so many compliments on it already! Would absolutely recommend!"

Other shoppers gushed about what a lovely Mother's Day gift the Barefoot Dreams Travel Wrap is:

"Bought this as a gift for my mom. I’m ordering another one for myself," said another reviewer. "It is warm but I prefer a little warmth — especially on a chilly airplane."

Nordstrom shoppers are loving this cozy travel wrap for themselves and for Mother's Day gifts.

One reviewer even asked of the Barefoot Dreams Travel Wrap, "Where have you been all my life?"

"I travel often (including international). I generally bring a cashmere wrap but this takes the cake," they wrote. "So soft, it feels like I am wearing a blanket. If I don’t need the warmth, I fold it up like a pillow. Ridiculously cozy."

The Barefoot Dreams Travel Wrap also comes in classic black, but either colour is extremely versatile.

Verdict

This cute and cozy wrap is perfect for travel — and is also great to keep at your office for summer days when the AC is cranked.

Some shoppers do say the wrap is quite warm — so if you live in a hotter climate or don't like being toasty, you might want to pass on this.

If you're looking to snag the brown Travel Wrap, act fast

