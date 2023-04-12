Nordstrom shoppers say this is the 'perfect vacation dress' — and it's under $70

This Caslon smocked dress from Nordstrom is the "perfect vacation dress."

Sundress season has finally arrived — and if you're looking for a new summer frock, Nordstrom is fully stocked with warm-weather shifts.

Take for example the Caslon Gauze Midi Sundress, which retails for $69.

Nordstrom shoppers are describing this breathable cotton dress as "charming" thanks to its flatteringly smocked bodice and cutesy bow-tied shoulder straps.

Brighten up any room you walk into by wearing this smocked midi dress by Caslon.

$69 at Nordstrom

Plus, it comes in four summery hues, including nautical navy, light blue, hot pink and sunshine yellow.

The 'perfect vacation dress'

According to Nordstrom shoppers, the Gauze Midi Sundress is not only suitable for coffee dates and day picnics, but also weekend getaways, with some shoppers calling it the "perfect vacation dress."

It's also available in the following sizes:

XXS (00)

XS (0-2)

S (4-6)

M (8-10)

L (12-14)

XL (16)

XXL (18)

This gauze midi dress also comes in fuchsia.

$69 at Nordstrom

Although there are only a handful of reviews, the sweet and summery style is already selling fast.

Some reviewers say that the style runs a bit small, but if you size up, it should fit perfectly.

"This runs a little small so I ordered a size up and it fit perfectly. I am 5’3 and I was worried might be too long, but the length was perfect," wrote one shopper. "The ties on the shoulder are adjustable which is helpful to make it fit properly."

However, some shoppers do caution that the straps don't work for everyone, even though they're adjustable.

"I want to love this dress so bad," wrote a reviewer. "The straps are in such a weird spot they do not stay up. I tried tucking them into the dress to wear strapless and even a halter but it sits so weird. Unfortunately i have to send back."

Verdict

If you've been hunting for easy, breezy sundresses now that spring is here, take a look at this cute and comfy dress from Nordstrom before it sells out. However, you might want to size up to get the perfect fit.

