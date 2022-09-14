Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this $59 reversible tote for fall

Nordstrom's Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote is basically two bags in one.

Who doesn’t love a bag that offers versatility, can carry all your essentials and looks great? A tote bag is essential at any time of the year, but especially during fall when you may need extra space to store the many layers needed throughout the day.

If your wardrobe could use an upgrade, Nordstrom shoppers are raving about a faux leather reversible tote that's essentially two purses for the price of one.

The Nordstrom Street Level Faux Leather Reversible Tote (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is a sleek, roomy tote bag that you can also switch up in seconds.

Street Level Faux Leather Reversible Tote in Taupe/Ivory. Image via Nordstrom.

$59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

In Canada, the Street Level Faux Leather tote bag is available in taupe/ivory. In the U.S., shoppers have same shade, plus an additional black/cognac and black/leopard colourway to shop.

Each bag is made of soft faux leather and comes with a matching zip wristlet for extra organization.

Not only is the bag spacious enough to fit a laptop, wallet, phone and more, it also won’t break the bank — it's available for under $60 in both the U.S. and Canada.

What shoppers are saying about the reversible tote

With nearly 2,000 customer reviews, the majority of shoppers are praising this reversible tote.

One reviewer says it’s their new favourite bag.

"A bag that can change to either black or cognac (two staple neutral tones) is like a dream come true for me," one shopper wrote.

Another shopper called it the "perfect tote," writing “I absolutely love this tote bag and its price point."

"It’s sturdier than I thought it would be… highly recommend,” they continue.

Street Level Faux Leather Reversible Tote. Image via Nordstrom.

$59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

“I use this bag on my commute every day – I throw in my heels, my lunch and frankly whatever else I want,” another review says.

Other reviewers pointed out how well the bag holds up over time.

“I purchased the bag back in 2016… fast forward to [now] and I’m still using this bag daily," wrote a reviewer. "You really can’t beat the price and quality."

However, despite the positive reviews, some shoppers pointed out that the bag does have a distinct smell when just out of the package.

“There is a slight smell when you first get the tote, but I stuffed it with a couple of dryer sheets and left it open to air out. The smell was gone in a day or two,” one person wrote.

“Only down side is the fishy smell but it goes away,” echoed another reviewer.

The verdict

Finding a "perfect" bag isn't easy — but Nordstrom shoppers have found one that comes pretty close with the Street Level Faux-Leather Reversible Tote.

With its neutral colours, size and two-in-one versatility, shoppers say it’s a “sturdy bag” that’s “worth the money.”

However, as some shoppers have noted, you might notice an unpleasant smell when you first open the packaging. We'd suggest airing it out for a couple of days before returning — especially since there's no time limit to return an item to Nordstrom.

