These bum-sculpting leggings are 30% off at Nordstrom right now

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings - Nordstrom, $70 (originally $100)

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is here — which means shoppers can save up to 60 per cent off must-haves for fall through Sept. 12. The Summer Sale features savings on tons of picks for the whole family, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home.

With so many sale items, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent time combing through the latest additions to the sale section, so you don’t have to.

Sweaty Betty's Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings are one of the standout items from the Nordstrom Summer Sale this week —and they're currently 30 per cent off.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $70 (originally $100)

These bum-sculpting leggings come equipped with a right side drop-in pocket and a back hidden-zip pocket. They're made from high-tech fabric with reflective details and come in a gorgeous cornflower blue colour.

Promising reviews

The Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings have earned a 4.6-star rating from more than 280 reviews, with shoppers calling them a "truly a perfect yoga pant."

"Favourite for working out. Very supportive leggings. They keep your posture in line while exercising," one shopper said. "The colour and fabric are awesome."

"These are amazing! Truly a perfect yoga pant," raved another reviewer. "The fit and feel of these are amazing. I’m hooked now."

"I always balked at spending $100 for yoga pants — I finally took the plunge and I love them," added another shopper.

Looking for more Nordstrom Summer Sale finds? Check out our favourite deals below — but hurry, the sale ends Sept. 12.

Madewell Relaxed Denim Shorts - Nordstrom, $42 (originally $69)

The summer weather isn't quite done yet — and these shorts offer a laid-back feel so you can sit back and enjoy the rest of the heat.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $42 (originally $69)

Zella Renew High Waist 7/8 Leggings - Nordstrom, $39 (originally $65)

Zella's supportive high waist leggings come in two different eye-catching patterns — and they're currently marked down by 40 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39 (originally $65)

Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Long Sleeve Shirt- Nordstrom $29 (originally $58)

This relaxed-fit shirt has a curved high/low hem and it's lightweight, which makes it a great transitional piece from summer to fall.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $58)

1. State Chiffon Inset Tank - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $39)

Bring this summer tank into fall by pairing it with a blazer or cardigan.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $39)

Naked Wardrobe Snatch Bustier Rib Jumpsuit - Nordstrom, $57 (originally $76)

This jumpsuit is made from lightweight and ribbed material and comes in three different shades, making it a great one-and-done option for a night out.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $57 (originally $76)

Maggy London Draped Sleeveless Dress - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $79)

This flattering dress from Maggy London allows you to adjust the look of the waist with a drawstring that pulls soft gathers to one side.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $79)

Nike Tempo High Cut Running Shorts - Nordstrom, $20 (originally $30)

Enjoy the rest of your summer runs in these featherweight performance shorts from Nike.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20 (originally $30)

BP. Front Slit Rib T-Shirt Dress - Nordstrom, $21 (originally $35)

Wear this dress to work with a blazer and transform it for date night by adding a statement necklace and a pair of strappy heels.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $21 (originally $35)

Free People Angele Minidress - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $78)

Be the life of any party in this flowy dress with puffed sleeves and a strappy back.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $78)

Daydreamer The Doors Break On Through Oversize Graphic Tee - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $78)

If you're a fan of The Doors, you'll love this comfortable oversized T-shirt.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $78)

