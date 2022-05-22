Nordstrom shoppers say these $75 summer sandals are ‘worth the money'

The Caslon Canari Slide Sandals will keep your feet cool and stylish this summer. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Summer will be here before we know it, which means it's officially time to put away your boots, get yourself a pedicure and break out your favourite sandals. This summer, it's all about strappy, comfy slides that can go from poolside to a dinner date.

In case you don't have any cute slides lying around, Nordstrom shoppers have found the perfect pair to add to your rotation. The Caslon Canari Slide Sandals ($75 CAD — shop here/$60 USD — shop here) are "comfortable and effortless" and can be dressed up or down.

Nordstrom Caslon Canari Slide Sandal in Coral (Photo via Nordstrom)

$75 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $60 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

An asymmetrical knot gives this summery slide visual appeal. Available in brown, beige, gold, coral, black and yellow (U.S. only), this sandal features a smooth leather upper, fabric lining and textured rubber on the bottom for extra traction.

These lightweight squared toe slides are well-padded from the heel to toe for all-day comfort. Dress up these sandals with a cute sundress, or pair them with jean shorts and a T-shirt for a laid-back summer look.

These sandals are available in sizes 5 to 11 in Canada and the U.S. — but you'll want to snap them up quickly. As these slides are a hot new summer arrival, they’re already selling out in some sizes and colours.

Nordstrom Caslon Canari Slide Sandal in Beige (Photo via Nordstrom)

$75 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $60 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What shoppers are saying

Although the Caslon Canari slides have only received a handful of reviews, they've already earned a 4.1-star rating.

Thanks to its stylish design and comfortable fit, Nordstrom shoppers say these slides are "worth the money."

"These sandals were perfect and comfortable right out of the box. I will wear these all summer long," writes one reviewer. "I can't believe these sandals are this soft and pretty at this low price! I just might buy other colours."

"The leather is soft but structured enough that you have some form and support when you're walking," says another shopper.

"These sandals are so beautiful! They are padded, hold onto the foot well, and are very comfortable. They also look way more expensive," adds another.

Nordstrom Caslon Canari Slide Sandal in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$75 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $60 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

In order to get the best fit, some shoppers recommend sizing up.

"The other reviews are spot on correct, this runs a half size small. I normally am a very true to size 9 (with a very true medium foot) and I ordered a 9.5 and it was the perfect size," writes one reviewer. "My heel would have been hanging over the back in my normal size."

"I received the sandals in a size 8 and I agree with the previous reviewer on the sandal running small. I ordered the sandal in the 8 1/2 and boy do they fit and look fabulous for the money. I bought them in gold and light brown and they look great with white jeans. The quality is excellent and with my foot issues they were like heaven for my feet," says another.

"These sandals are so beautiful...I sized up a size, and it was a good choice," adds another shopper.

The verdict

Whether you’re going on a picnic or heading to the beach, Nordstrom shoppers say the Caslon Canari Slide Sandals are a solid choice for summer. Shoppers love how comfortable and stylish these slides are, but you may want to size up for best fit.

