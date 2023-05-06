Nordstrom shoppers 'love' this 'amazing' $59 T-shirt dress — but it's selling fast

The Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress comes in four flattering colours for summer.

Let's settle something before you continue reading: do you think dresses are better with pockets?

If your answer to that question is "yes," then the Nordstrom tretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is worth your attention.

When you're running around town or heading out the door for a coffee date, this Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is easy and breezy — and it rings in at under $60.

As with many Nordstrom favourites, sizes and colours are selling fast — so read on to find out if it's worth adding to your summer wardrobe.

The new "it" dress has hit the racks at Nordstrom, and it has pockets!

$59 at Nordstrom

The details

Hitting just below the knee, this "roomy" dress measure 44 inches. The modest hemline ensures you have no accidental Marilyn Monroe moments!

The Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress's material is 93 per cent cotton, so it's very breathable and comfortable to wear on hot summer days.

This cotton t-shirt dress comes in a variety of versatile neutrals, including this nude beige colour.

$59 at Nordstrom

With a simple crewneck and near-quarter-length sleeves, it's also a blank canvas for accessorizing.

Available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18), the Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress suits many body suits — and it comes in four colours, from classic black to blue.

Nordstrom shoppers are so pleased with this midi t-shirt dress, they're ordering it in multiple colours, like this sky blue.

$59 at Nordstrom

'Ordering it in all colours'

While this affordable dress only has a handful of reviews, shoppers are already singing its praises.

"This dress is amazing! Excellent quality — not the slightest bit see through like most T-shirt dresses," said one reviewer. "Fits a little bit roomy, washes and dries perfectly with no ironing required. I wish they made it in more colours. It will be a hot summer uniform!"

"Once it arrived and I tried it on, I was so happy I decided to order all of the other colours," added another reviewer.

"I LOVE this dress," said another reviewer. "I went with a small and it isn't tight on my midsection at all. Super roomy and comfortable but not too baggy looking. These dresses will be my summer uniform!"

Dress this casual shift up with a scarf, some jewelry, or even a belt. The styling options are endless.

$59 at Nordstrom

Verdict

Ideal for summer travel or day-to-day "I don't know what to wear!" moments, the Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is a hit amongst Nordstrom shoppers.

Head over to Nordstrom to snap it up now before it sells out.

