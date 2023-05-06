Nordstrom shoppers 'love' this 'amazing' $59 T-shirt dress — but it's selling fast
Let's settle something before you continue reading: do you think dresses are better with pockets?
If your answer to that question is "yes," then the Nordstrom tretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is worth your attention.
When you're running around town or heading out the door for a coffee date, this Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is easy and breezy — and it rings in at under $60.
As with many Nordstrom favourites, sizes and colours are selling fast — so read on to find out if it's worth adding to your summer wardrobe.
Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress
The details
Hitting just below the knee, this "roomy" dress measure 44 inches. The modest hemline ensures you have no accidental Marilyn Monroe moments!
The Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress's material is 93 per cent cotton, so it's very breathable and comfortable to wear on hot summer days.
With a simple crewneck and near-quarter-length sleeves, it's also a blank canvas for accessorizing.
Available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18), the Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress suits many body suits — and it comes in four colours, from classic black to blue.
'Ordering it in all colours'
While this affordable dress only has a handful of reviews, shoppers are already singing its praises.
"This dress is amazing! Excellent quality — not the slightest bit see through like most T-shirt dresses," said one reviewer. "Fits a little bit roomy, washes and dries perfectly with no ironing required. I wish they made it in more colours. It will be a hot summer uniform!"
"Once it arrived and I tried it on, I was so happy I decided to order all of the other colours," added another reviewer.
"I LOVE this dress," said another reviewer. "I went with a small and it isn't tight on my midsection at all. Super roomy and comfortable but not too baggy looking. These dresses will be my summer uniform!"
Verdict
Ideal for summer travel or day-to-day "I don't know what to wear!" moments, the Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress is a hit amongst Nordstrom shoppers.
Head over to Nordstrom to snap it up now before it sells out.
