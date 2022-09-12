These Ugg slippers have thousands of 5-star reviews: Why Nordstrom shoppers love them

The Ugg Tasman Slippers are winning over Nordstrom shoppers.

When it comes to staying warm and comfortable at home, a pair of plush slippers is a must-have — especially once the temperature starts to drop.

For decades I've been a fan of Ugg shearling and sheepskin boots, and Nordstrom shoppers seem to agree with me. The Tasman Slipper (shop them in Canada here, and in the U.S. here) has become one of the site's top-rated styles.

Retailing for $125 CAD/$100 USD, these ultra popular slippers have racked up thousands of reviews from Nordstrom shoppers. Keep reading for all the details on why you should add them to your next Nordstrom haul.

Ugg Tasman Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.

$125 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $100 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

The Ugg Tasman Slippers have become a cozy must-have, and have earned a cult following online. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have all been spotted in the classic style, making this celeb-approved pair of slippers a top choice for fashion fans everywhere.

They are made with a suede upper and genuine sheepskin lining, along with a 1" platform sole. Embroidered trim adds the finishing touch to these plush slippers, which come in four colours in Canada, and eight shades in the U.S.

Why shoppers love them

Nordstrom shoppers have given these slippers their seal of approval, along with a 4.7-star average rating. They have earned more than 4,000 5-star reviews, and have been called "beyond comfortable and warm."

One reviewer called these slippers "the most comfortable shoe/slipper" they ever had.

"I wear them everywhere. They keep my feet warm and comfortable even though I have a lot of foot problems," they added.

"I have been wearing the Tasman slipper for more years than I can remember," shared another. "It's sturdy and comfortable and I literally wear it daily all year round."

Ugg Tasman Slipper in Carnation pink. Image via Nordstrom.

$125 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $100 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Shoppers have also raved about the versatility of these thick-soled slippers, which can be worn both indoors and outside.

"These slippers do it all inside and outside! I will always have a pair of these," raved one five-star review.

"I love that I can run outside in these, and still have the comfort of slippers," another person wrote.

Despite the many positive reviews, Nordstrom shoppers say that these slippers are not without issues. Unlike some other styles of Ugg shoes that have more room, reviewers have found that these slippers run slightly small. They also only come in whole sizes, so if you find yourself in-between, your best bet will be to size up.

"If you're a half size, size up! They are so cute and comfy, I definitely recommend," reads one review.

Verdict

If you're looking for a pair of slippers that can be worn year-round, the Ugg Tasman is a top choice — at least according to Nordstrom shoppers. They have been praised for their comfort and versatility, as well as for their longevity, as many shoppers have worn their slippers for years.

When it comes to size, both reviewers and the brand suggest sizing up if you're between sizes. Once you find your perfect pair, you'll be sure to enjoy them all season long.

