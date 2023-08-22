Nordstrom shoppers say this Tory Burch crossbody bag is 'totally worth the money'

Nordstrom shoppers are loving this chic Tory Burch crossbody bag for fall.

Nordstrom is a treasure trove when it comes to fall fashion. One pick we're eyeing for the season? The Tory Burch Mercer Pebbled Zip Crossbody Bag.

Landing at Nordstrom just in time for fall, this chic pebbled leather bag perfectly complements trenches, cozy sweaters and boots.

But is it worth the $228 price tag? Nordstrom shoppers seem to think so — but read on for more information so you can decide for yourself.

A close-up of the pebbled leather and gold hardware on the Tory Burch Mercer Bag.

$228 at Nordstrom

The details

Tory Burch is known for her stylish, logo-adorned accessories, and the Mercer is no exception. This versatile bag, which is currently available in four colours, can transition seamlessly from a wallet to a crossbody to a clutch.

With a removable and adjustable strap between 17 to 23 inches in length, the Mercer is an ideal size for city goers: It's just big enough to carry your cards, phone and other essentials.

Plus, the solid-coloured pebbled leather and luxurious gold hardware can be paired with almost anything, making this slim bag a great pick for virtually any occasion.

The Tory Burch Mercer Bag comes in four flexible colours: brown, black, cream, and grey.

$228 at Nordstrom

What people are saying

This cute Tory Burch crossbody has more than 200 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, and has racked up an average rating of 4.6 stars.

"Stylish, well made, and just enough room for big wallet, my iPhone and a lipgloss," said one shopper. "Can be dressed up or down. I love it!"

Shoppers have also praised its functionality.

"This little gem is underrated. The size and flatness is perfect for a day walking around town then remove the straps for an evening pouch," said another reviewer.

"It’s lightweight so it doesn’t feel heavy across your body, which I loved," they continued. "The straps are adjustable and the pebbled leather is soft yet durable and doesn’t scratch easily at all. Definitely a must buy."

While most shoppers gave this crossbody top marks, some shoppers did note that they had issues with the hardware tarnishing quickly.

The Tory Burch Mercer Bag in cream.

$228 at Nordstrom

Final thoughts

If you're looking for a stylish crossbody for fall, this Tory Burch crossbody is a great choice.

We love its smart details, like the zippered top that secures valuables inside and built-in credit card slots.

According to Nordstrom reviewers, it's durable, doesn't scratch easily, and is "totally worth the money" — but it's worth noting that some shoppers have noted issues with tarnishing hardware. If you live in a particularly rainy or humid climate, or tend to take your bags out rain or shine, you might want to pass on this one.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.