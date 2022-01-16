We predict this $95 Nordstrom fleece shirt jacket will be winter's next sellout style

Add the Treasure & Bond Fleece Shirt Jacket to your next Nordstrom haul.

What's part shirt, part jacket, and 100 per cent It-girl approved? A shacket of course.

The shirt jacket, a.k.a. the shacket trend, doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The latest iteration of this season's hottest style brings the comfort of your favourite sweats, but with more polish.

One new arrival to the Nordstrom site is made from ultra soft brushed fleece, and we predict that it's going to be this season's next sellout style: the Treasure & Bond Fleece Shirt Jacket (shop it in Canada here, shop it in the U.S. here)

Treasure & Bond Fleece Shirt Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

$95 at Nordstrom Canada$79 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This lightweight shirt-jacket is crafted from soft fleece and can be worn by itself or layered during cooler weather. Striking the perfect balance between comfortable and cool, it features a relaxed silhouette and dropped shoulder details for a laid-back vibe.

In Canada, shoppers can find the jacket in two colours, grey and beige, while in the U.S. it's available to shop in four neutral shades.

What shoppers are saying

Since this jacket is a new arrival, it's only received a small number of reviews from Nordstrom shoppers. However, it's already been called "super comfy and cozy" and "easy" to wear.

"I was looking for hoodies to match my sweatpants, but this is better," raved one reviewer.

Another shopper wrote that this jacket does feature "a light fleece on the inside," which makes it a great choice for layering.

If you're looking for something with a heavier weight fleece, this may not be the ideal choice to protect against the cold.

Verdict

Although there aren't many reviews to base your purchase on, we're betting this fleece jacket will quickly become a customer favourite. Stock in select sizes is already beginning to dwindle at Nordstrom Canada, which means that Nordstrom U.S. likely won't be far behind.

