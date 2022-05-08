Nordstrom shoppers say this is the 'perfect summer dress' — and it's under $50

Nordstrom shoppers are raving about this lightweight and breathable maxi dress. (Photos via Nordstrom)

With warm weather finally starting to arrive, we're turning our attention towards our spring and summer wardrobes. After two years of lockdowns, there's a chance your closet might need a refresh.

Look no further than Nordstrom's Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Maxi Dress ($45 CAD - shop here/$39 USD - shop here). Shoppers call this affordable dress "cute, flowy and a must-have for summer."

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Maxi Dress in Red Chinoise (Photo via Nordstrom)

$45 at Nordstrom Canada $39 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This dress is made from 100 per cent rayon fabric, making it a breathable, lightweight and buttery-soft option for summer. Available in sizes XS-XL in a variety of bright colours as well as neutrals like black, this frock also comes with pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.

According to the item's description, the flowy silhouette is "perfect for layering and changing up your everyday style." Wear this dress as a swimsuit coverup or for date night with some bold bangles, wedge sandals and a leather jacket.

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Maxi Dress in Blue Surf (Photo via Nordstrom)

What shoppers are saying

Nordstrom shoppers have given this flowy frock top marks. This "summer go-to" has earned a solid 4.1-star rating for its versatility and breathability.

"Lightweight, adjustable straps, pockets — the perfect summer dress to throw on and go," raved a happy customer.

"I absolutely love this dress, it's the perfect layer for the season and for multiple looks. I love the pockets and the ease of it," wrote another shopper. "The fabric is so comfortable and elegant."

"Bought this in two colours for my vacation — love the fabric and the price. It is comfortable, customizable, lightweight and breezy." said another. "Perfect for hot days."

However, some shoppers warn that the dress can be a bit see-through.

"I do love this dress but it’s really sheer," one reviewer warned. "Otherwise it’s great, fits comfortable and is very flattering!"

"If you're wearing it out you may want to put a shirt underneath or a jacket overtop, because it's super light and a touch see-through," added another.

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Maxi Dress in Olive Sarma (Photo via Nordstrom)

Some reviews encourage shoppers to check the size guide before purchasing to ensure a proper fit.

"I find the fit to be a bit big and baggy, so I'd size down if you like it a bit tighter," suggested one shopper.

"I ordered one size larger than usual because I was worried it would be tight around my bust, but I really wish I went down a size as it runs big," echoed another. "Check out the size guide for sure."

The verdict

Nordstrom's Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Maxi Dress will be a stylish addition to your summer wardrobe! With warm weather approaching, this in-demand item won't last long. The light and flowy fabric yields a comfortable fit, but you may want to consider that some shoppers say it's a bit sheer, so you may want to wear light-coloured undergarments with this maxi.

