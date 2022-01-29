Nordstrom shoppers have spoken: This $75 plaid shirt is 'one of the best'

Shoppers are loving the $75 Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt. Images via Nordstrom.

No winter wardrobe would be complete without a few classic cold weather fashion staples. Chunky knit sweaters, thick socks and warm outerwear all make the list, of course, but a plaid shirt is another versatile item that you can wear on repeat all season long.

One top-rated Nordstrom pick is a great choice if you're on the hunt for the perfect plaid shirt. Introducing the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt (shop it in Canada here, shop it in the U.S. here).

Shoppers are loving the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

$75 at Nordstrom Canada$59 at Nordstrom

The details

This cozy plaid shirt is the latest must-have from Nordstrom's exclusive brand Treasure & Bond. Known for their casual staples, a portion of all the sales from Treasure & Bond products gets donated to organizations that work to empower youth.

This plaid shirt in particular is designed with a slightly oversized fit that looks like it's been borrowed from the men's section. Ultra soft rayon lends a flattering drape to this shirt, as well as a cozy feel that doesn't leave you overheated.

It's available in women's sizes XX-Small to X-Large, as well as in plus sizes 1X to 3X, but you'll have to act quickly to grab one for yourself. Many sizes in the shirt's five colours are low in stock in the U.S., and you can bet that the two colours available on the Nordstrom Canada site will surely follow.

What shoppers have to say

With hundreds of positive reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, it's easy to see why this plaid shirt has become a customer favourite. So far it's earned a 4.6-star rating, with customers calling it "lightweight and incredibly soft."

"I initially purchased this shirt in navy and loved it so much I went back and ordered the ivory. So comfortable and loose fitting," said one reviewer. "I ordered a medium, which is my typical size. It is over-sized without being unflattering."

"I love a good flannel, and this is one of the best of them! I really like the colours they offered. Plus it fits and feels great," raved another.

Plaid Boyfriend Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

In addition to being soft and comfortable, shoppers say that this shirt is also a low maintenance pick, since it can be machine washed.

"I was worried washing would ruin how soft this shirt was, but normal wash and dry and it was still excellent. Very soft, easily worn with leggings or jeans," reads one review.

Shoppers have praised this shirt for its soft fabric and relaxed fit, but those with larger busts caution that this shirt may not provide enough room through the shoulders and chest if you follow the size guide.

"I ordered one size smaller per instructions, but this shirt was clearly made for flatter chests. Apparently, mine are too big for this shirt!" one reviewer wrote.

Verdict

If a plaid shirt is one of your wardrobe basics, you may want to add this Treasure & Bond version to your collection. Reviewers have raved about its comfort and its "silky feel," helping it become a top-rated pick among Nordstrom shoppers.

If you do have a larger chest and are looking to find your perfect fit, you may want to ditch the size guide and follow the recommendations to stick with your regular size before you buy.

