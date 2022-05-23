This plaid shirt from Nordstrom is 'incredibly soft' — and on sale for just $30

undefined

This shopper-approved plaid shirt is on sale for just $30 at Nordstrom. Images via Nordstrom.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No wardrobe would be complete without a classic button-up shirt — and plaid is one of the most popular and versatile prints around. The wardrobe staple works year round, easily pairing with shorts and tanks in the summer or with a chunky sweater come fall.

One top-rated Nordstrom pick is a great choice, and it's also a favourite among Nordstrom shoppers.

The Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt (shop it in Canada here, shop it in the U.S. here) has racked up hundreds of positive reviews, and it's on sale now.

undefined

Shoppers are loving the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

$30 CAD $75 CAD at Nordstrom Canada From $47 USD $59 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This cozy plaid shirt is the latest must-have from Nordstrom's in-house brand Treasure & Bond. In Canada, it's included in the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale that runs through May 29, while in the U.S. this new markdown is up to 30 per cent off.

This shirt is designed with a slightly oversized fit that looks like it's been borrowed from the men's section. Ultra soft rayon lends a flattering drape to this shirt, as well as a cozy feel that doesn't leave you overheated.

It's available in women's sizes XX-Small to X-Large, as well as in plus sizes 1X to 3X, but you'll have to act quickly to grab one for yourself as some sizes in the shirt's assortment of colours are already low in stock.

What shoppers have to say

With hundreds of positive reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, it's easy to see why this plaid shirt has become a customer favourite. So far it's earned a 4.6-star rating, with customers calling it "lightweight and incredibly soft."

"I initially purchased this shirt in navy and loved it so much I went back and ordered the ivory. So comfortable and loose fitting," said one reviewer. "I ordered a medium, which is my typical size. It is over-sized without being unflattering."

Story continues

"I love a good flannel, and this is one of the best of them! I really like the colours they offered. Plus it fits and feels great," raved another.

undefined

Plaid Boyfriend Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

$30 CAD $75 CAD at Nordstrom Canada From $41 USD $59 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

In addition to being soft and comfortable, shoppers say that this shirt is also a low maintenance pick, since it can be machine washed.

"I was worried washing would ruin how soft this shirt was, but normal wash and dry and it was still excellent. Very soft, easily worn with leggings or jeans," reads one review.

Shoppers have praised this shirt for its soft fabric and relaxed fit, but those with larger busts caution that this shirt may not provide enough room through the shoulders and chest if you follow the size guide.

"I ordered one size smaller per instructions, but this shirt was clearly made for flatter chests. Apparently, mine are too big for this shirt!" one reviewer wrote.

Verdict

If a plaid shirt is one of your wardrobe basics, you may want to add this Treasure & Bond version to your collection. Reviewers have raved about its comfort and its "silky feel," helping it become a top-rated pick among Nordstrom shoppers.

If you do have a larger chest and are looking to find your perfect fit, you may want to ditch the size guide and follow the recommendations to stick with your regular size before you buy.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.