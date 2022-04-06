Nordstrom shoppers say this $62 convertible bralette is a 'wardrobe must-have'

Nordstrom shoppers call this buttery-soft convertible bralette the "perfect t-shirt bra." (Photos via Nordstrom)

The idea of a comfy bra sounds a little too good to be true. A wire digging into your ribs or a shoulder strap pinching your skin seems like the price we have to pay to properly support our chests.

The challenge gets even more difficult when it comes to bralettes. As women with larger chests will attest, finding a bralette that's supportive, comfortable and stylish can be a daunting task.

Luckily, we've found a bralette that Nordstrom shoppers say fits the bill. Available in a wide variety of sizes and colours, the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette ($62 CAD - shop here/$42 USD - shop here) is a spring and summer wardrobe staple.

The details

This ultra-soft bralette is designed without seams, elastics or wires for a smooth fit that's invisible under even the lightest shirts or blouses.

Available in sizes XS-XL (cup sizes 30 B-C to 40 A-B), the bralette comes with removable pads and convertible straps for either a traditional or criss-cross look. It's made from a combination of nylon and elastane, making it ideal for all-day wear.

What shoppers are saying

Nordstrom shoppers have given this bralette an enthusiastic thumbs up. This "wardrobe must-have" has earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 680 reviews.

"This is an amazing bralette. It molds perfectly around your chest, no bulging whatsoever!" raves one shopper. "You need this bra in a few colours at least, and I highly recommend for daily use."

"I never believed in stocking up on an item until I found this bralette. I now have it in 5 colours because it's so comfortable, supportive and classic," writes another shopper. "Truly, this is a wardrobe must-have!"

"I honestly forgot I had this bra on!" says another reviewer. "It's really cute and works with any shirt I own. You need this in your life!"

Shoppers love the convertible straps, calling it a "total game-changer."

"This bralette is amazing! It is the most comfortable bra I have ever owned and I love how easy it is to transform the straps from a regular style into a racer back. You can also tighten the straps which is a total game-changer!" writes one reviewer.

"I cannot stress how fabulous it is to be able to change the straps from a traditional to a criss cross look," adds another shopper. "It's like having two bras in one!"

"I like how I can change and adjust the size of the straps to make it fit me better. As a smaller-chested woman, this makes me so happy!" raves another reviewer.

However, some shoppers didn't like the pull-over style.

"The material is so soft and silky, and it feels great, but I don't like how you have to pull it over your head as the bra inserts often get twisted," says one reviewer.

"Once I got it on it was comfortable, but I had to wiggle and jiggle to get it on over my head without a clasp at the back, which isn't ideal for me," shares another.

The verdict

If you're looking for a customizable, buttery-soft and comfortable bralette that's perfect for all-day wear, the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette is the perfect fit. But beware, if you prefer a bralette with a back clasp versus slipping it over your head, this item may not be for you.

