These $100 Ugg rain boots are a must-have for wet weather — and they're selling fast

The Ugg Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot is a must-have for fall.

Ugg may be best known for their plush shearling boots, but you shouldn't sleep on their selection of other footwear for just about every weather condition.

Take their rain boots for example: the Ugg Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot recently hit shelves at Nordstrom (shop them in Canada here, in the U.S. here) and are already becoming one of this season's must-have styles.

Retailing for $100 CAD/$75 USD, the boots are already beginning to sell out in select sizes. Keep reading to find out why shoppers are loving these colourful rain boots.

Ugg Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot. Image via Nordstrom.

$100 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $75 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

These bold and bright boots are an easy way to bring some fun to any rainy day outfit. They're made to protect feet from wet weather, and have a durable rubber exterior and a neoprene collar that fits snugly around the ankles.

While they are totally waterproof, they still feature some of the Ugg details that you know and love. Designed with a moisture-wicking lining that's made from a wool blend, they are crafted to feel just like genuine shearling. They also have a removable insole and a cushioned outsole for comfort.

In Canada, shoppers can find these Ugg boots in a bright poppy red shade, while those in the U.S. can choose from three colours.

Selling fast already

Although these rain boots haven't yet received any customer reviews, it's clear that shoppers are already impressed. They're already low in stock in the larger sizes — meaning you may want to jump on this style if you're in the market for some new rain boots.

