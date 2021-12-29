'Your feet melt into them': Nordstrom shoppers call these $145 Ugg boots 'amazingly comfy'

Keep cold toes at bay with these top-rated UGG boots (Photo via Nordstrom)

Take it from someone who's currently hunkered down in -55 C Alberta weather: Winter boots are worth it.

From my own experience, nothing zaps the joy out of a day quite like cold toes. If your fingers go numb, hold a cup of coffee. Shivers down your spine? A heated car seat is your best friend. Suffering from nearly frost-bitten toes? My thoughts and prayers go out to you.

To avoid cold toes this winter and keep that oh-so-essential blood circulation going below the ankle, Nordstrom shoppers recommend checking out these plush-lined Ugg Lakesider Heritage Boots.

These Nordstrom Canada favourites have been called the "best boots ever" and are currently on sale for 15 per cent off.

Ugg Lakesider Heritage Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$145 $170 at Nordstrom Canada

$150 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Wet and snowy conditions are no match for these Ugg Lakesider Heritage boots, thanks to their plush lining and weather-resistant exterior.

The sneaker-boot hybrids are crafted from seam-sealed waterproof suede and lined with the brand's iconic Ugg plush wool blend, making them a cozy choice on cold winter days.

The boots come with a rear pull tab for easy slip-on and feature rubber soles offer enhanced traction in dry, wet, and icy conditions.

While the Ugg Lakesider Heritage boots have only collected a handful of reviews, Nordstrom shoppers have dubbed them a winter "must-have" and given them an average rating of 4.6 stars.

They're "amazingly comfy," raves one five-star reviewer. Your "feet melt right into [them]."

"These are perfect for winter," writes another Nordstrom shopper. Comfortable and cute, "I definitely recommend them."

They're the "best boots ever," echos a third user. "[They] are so comfortable and light, you forget you are wearing boots. [...] These are the best boots I have ever owned!"

While Nordstrom reviewers almost unanimously praise the Ugg boots for their comfort and style, some shoppers note they fit small and recommend buying half a size up.

They're "really cut but [they] run small," cautions one shopper. "I love these and will wear them a lot — now that I have the right size!

"I am a very true 7.5, even in most boots, but that size was too uncomfortable in these," another wrote. "Even with my narrower feet and a thin sock, my toes ached after wearing them around the house for several hours. I exchanged for an eight, and they are much better!"

It's a "nice shoe, but [they're] too narrow," according to another reviewer. "If you have (even a slightly) wide foot, forget it."

Verdict

With dozens of five-star ratings behind them, Nordstrom shoppers can't say enough good things about these winter-friendly Ugg Lakesider Heritage Boots. However, before you head to checkout, users recommend buying a half-size up, especially if you are in-between sizes.

