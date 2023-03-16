Nordstrom shoppers love these supportive sandals — and they're under $125

These Vionic slides from Nordstrom are a comfy, supportive summer sandal.

Planning on a summer vacation? Going to be racking up thousands of steps a day? Check out the Vionic Brandie Platform Slide Sandal, available at Nordstrom.

Available in an array of bright, summery colours like peachy pink, Florida orange and aquamarine (as well as black and marshmallow — a gorgeous creamy neutral), they have a comfortable platform and low wedge that support the arches of your foot.

With more than 150 reviews, Nordstrom shoppers are loving theese easy, supportive sandals. Read on for details on why they're worth your money for spring and summer.

Need arch support? The Vionic Brandie Platform Sandal has plenty.

$120 at Nordstrom

Giving just the right amount of height

The Brandie Sandals are an orthotic sandal with a one-inch platform and adjustable hook-and-loop straps for ultimate comfort.

Shoppers are recommended to wear them briefly during the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the contoured footbed.

'Supportive and comfortable'

For an orthotic sandal, the Brandie gets all the style points from reviewers.

"I am very picky about shoes and when I first saw these, I wasn't sure about the style but once I put them on — WOW!" wrote one shopper. "So supportive and comfortable."

The sandals also earn top marks when it comes to arch support, shoppers rave about the Brandie Sandals:

"I purchased these in my normal size in the black and LOVE them. They have excellent arch support and the style is luxe — understated and classic at the same time," another shopper echoed. "I love the adjustable width."

The Brandie sandal comes in a few bright colors but also in black and white.

$120 at Nordstrom

Your summer support system

On top of being "cute," the Brandie Sandals have also helped reviewers with serious foot issues:

"I’m a teacher with plantar fasciitis. The majority of the time, I do not find my shoes cute and go for the least offensive pair to wear to work," a shopper said. "These are legitimately cute. I haven’t taken them off since they arrived."

Story continues

The verdict

"Legitimately cute" and pain-relieving? We couldn't ask for more in a summer sandal. While these comfy sandals have racked up positive reviews, you'll want to make sure you wear them for just a few hours a time for the first few days so they can mold to your foot shape.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.