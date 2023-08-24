Nordstrom shoppers love this 'comfortable' bra for large busts — and it's on sale

The Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra is on sale at Nordstrom starting at $50.

When it comes to finding a comfortable everyday bra, it can often feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found a bra that ticks all the boxes. The Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra is a Nordstrom shopper-approved style that has thousands of reviews to back it up.

Best of all? It's on sale now starting at $50 — but you'll have to act quickly as sizes are selling quickly.

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra. Image via Nordstrom.

From $50 $68 at Nordstrom

Seamless lined cups are made from a double layer of jacquard fabric in a comfortable blend that includes nylon and spandex — and this Wacoal Bra also has a hidden message of support for breast cancer awareness — each bra has a cancer awareness ribbon on the back.

The bra also has wide straps to evenly distribute weight, providing support for large busts without digging into your shoulders.

While you'll only find the bra on sale in the lavender shade, you can also shop several more in sizes 32D to 44H at regular price.

What shoppers are saying

It's clear that this Wacoal bra is a shopper favourite, as it's racked up a 4.6-star rating from more than 3,200 customer reviews. Those with large busts have been impressed by its comfort and support, while other reviewers rave that it has replaced all their other bras.

"I found my forever bra! I have been searching for years for a bra with an underwire that is comfortable that holds me in and this is the one," one reviewer raved.

Another noted that it's "the ultimate bra for us large chested women."

"I would recommend this undergarment for anyone, but especially for the larger woman who is well endowed," echoed another.

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra. Image via Nordstrom.

From $50 $68 at Nordstrom

Others have raved that this bra has an "awesome fit," which one shopper says "looks great under items and feels like I have nothing on."

It's ideal for everyday wear under dresses or T-shirts, with a lightweight feel that's designed to provide all-day comfort. Despite the many positive reviews, some Nordstrom shoppers found that this bra runs slightly small.

"This bra was really pretty and I really wanted to keep it, but it was very small in the band," shared one reviewer. To combat this, reviewers suggest picking this bra up in a larger band size than you would typically wear.

Final verdict

Bra shopping is never an easy feat, but with the help of thousands of five-star reviews, this top pick from Wacoal is a great addition to your collection. It's been called "super comfortable" and according to reviewers it even "holds up well" after months of wear.

Those who need additional coverage may find that this lightly lined bra isn't up for the task, but for a comfortable everyday bra this Wacoal pick is a solid choice — especially if you can snag it on sale.

