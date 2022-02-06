Does 'the perfect bra' truly exist? Nordstrom shoppers say this $76 bra is it

The Wacoal Basic Beauty Underwire Contour Bra has been dubbed 'perfect' by Nordstrom shoppers.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A bra is the foundation of just about any outfit, and it's all the more important for those with a larger bust. The perfect one can be tricky to find, but Nordstrom shoppers appear to have found the holy grail of everyday undergarments.

The Wacoal Basic Beauty Underwire Contour Bra (shop it in Canada here, shop it in the U.S. here) has become an instant hit, with reviewers even calling it the "the perfect bra."

Ringing in at $76 CAD/$58 USD, you may just want to add this everyday basic to your next Nordstrom purchase.

Wacoal Basic Beauty Underwire Contour Bra. Image via Nordstrom.

$76 at Nordstrom Canada$58 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This everyday bra designed for larger busts offers a comfortable option that's ideal for casual wear. It features a lightweight construction with underwire support, lightly padded cups for coverage, and wide, smoothing back wings that eliminate bulge.

Since it has a smoothing and seamless design, this bra is an ideal choice for wearing underneath form-fitting clothing like dresses, T-shirts, and lightweight fabrics.

In Canada, shoppers can find the bra in three shades, while those in the U.S. can shop it in seven gorgeous hues. It's also available in a wide range of sizes, from a 32C all the way to a 40G in Canada and a 44DDD in the U.S.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

It's clear that this Wacoal bra is a shopper favourite, as it's racked up an impressive 4.6-star rating from more than 1,500 customer reviews. Those with large busts have been impressed by its comfort and support, while other reviewers have raved that it has replaced all their other bras.

"This bra is very supportive and was clearly built specifically for larger busts. I was having back pain with previous bras that seems to have improved since I switched to this. It also has excellent cup coverage," shared one reviewer.

Story continues

Another noted that they "threw all other bras out."

"This is the best fitting, and most comfortable bra I have ever owned," the shopper raved. "This bra is only slightly padded in the cups, which I love! This is my everyday bra now."

"As far as I am concerned this is the perfect daily bra to wear," echoed another reviewer.

Wacoal Basic Beauty Underwire Contour Bra. Image via Nordstrom.

In spite of all the positive reviews, some shoppers have found that the cups on this bra were "too thin" and don't provide enough coverage.

"This bra is VERY comfortable and the straps stay up (the biggest problem I have had with most bras). However, the cup, although foam, is too thin to be really discreet; I still need to use NoPeek pads which are awkward," admitted one reviewer.

Final verdict

Bra shopping is never an easy feat, but with the help of hundreds of five-star reviews, this top pick from Wacoal is a great addition to your collection. It's been called "super comfortable" and according to reviewers it even "holds up well" after months of wear.

Those who need additional coverage may find that this lightly lined bra isn't up for the task, but for a comfortable everyday bra this Wacoal pick is a solid choice.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.