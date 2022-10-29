This $209 jacket is stylish and water resistant — and it's still in stock at Nordstrom

Shoppers love the lightweight fabric and versatility of this quilted, water-resistant jacket (Photos via Nordstrom)

As the days grow shorter and temperatures continue to steadily dip, it's jacket weather — whether you like it or not.

If you're looking for a new coat, the Zella Longline Water Resistant Jacket (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is a great place to start. This bomber jacket is water resistant, plus, the longline style has extra coverage for added warmth.

Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket in navy eclipse (Photo via Nordstrom)

The details

The sleek silhouette paired with diamond quilting keeps this jacket on trend while being completely functional for the upcoming cold, wet months.

A keen attention to detail makes this coat stand out with its varsity collar and ribbed cuffs. Plus, this layer is lined for extra warmth and protection against the elements — and given the weather that's to come, an additional liner and plush fabric is crucial. If you're worried about over-heating in transitional weather, side zip vents will help make this jacket more breathable and customized to your body shape. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, this jacket comes in four seasonal colours: navy blue, neutral tan, black and vibrant pink.

Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket in black (Photo via Nordstrom)

'So nice, I bought it twice'

Shoppers love the lightweight fabric and versatility of this jacket — according to reviews, it's perfect for both running errands and dressing up. While it fits true to size, some recommend sizing down if you want a more tailored look.

"This jacket was so nice, I came back to buy the black after a few wears. I love the weight — not too thick or thin which makes it versatile," one shopper said.

"I love the look and fit of this jacket. The side zippers are a nice touch," added another. "I feel like this is great to throw on with leggings to pick up the kids, or to dress up a little bit more for wearing out to dinner. I am 5‘2“ and 115 pounds, and the XS fits great with room to spare for a sweatshirt underneath."

"It’s lightweight, but I believe I will wear it in all weather," said a reviewer. "This coat makes me feel like I am wearing something a little nicer, but it’s still casual."

Although it is quite casual, it is versatile," added another. "I have worn it over a hoodie with jeans and sneakers, and also over a blouse with jeans and booties. It fits well, is elongating on the body and I appreciate the quilted look without the bulkiness of some other similar styled jackets."

Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket in tan portabella (Photo via Nordstrom)

The verdict

While the Zella Longline Water Resistant Jacket is stylish, it's still functional. Some reviewers recommend sizing down for a more fitted look — but either way, this quilted outerwear is perfect for transitioning seasons and cold, wet weather.

Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket in pink beauty (Photo via Nordstrom)

According to reviews, this versatile jacket looks good both dressed up and down — and the side zippers allow you to tailor your fit according to how many layers you're sporting.

