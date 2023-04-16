Nordstrom shoppers 'ab'solutely love these $68 tummy-shaping jeans

The Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom's 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants are perfect for spring.

Looking for a pair of cute and colourful pants for spring and summer? Check out Wit & Wisdom's 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants, available at Nordstrom.

The 'Ab'solultion style has been popularized for their slimming, shaping and lifting capabilities in "all the right places."

If you're hoping to order a pair, we recommend acting fast— many colourways are already selling fast!

Read on for all the details on these warm weather-ready pants.

The 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants are cut just above the ankle for a capri-like fit.

$68 at Nordstrom

Made for comfort

It can be challenging to find a pair of pants that fit and flatter your figure from your hip, all the way down the leg. The stretchy 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants do just that.

The five-pocket style comes in nine fun and ultra-wearable colours, including flax (pictured above), white, grey, burnt orange and mauve.

They also come in regular & petite sizes from 00-18.

'Love so much, I bought a second pair'

With more than 650 reviews, the 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants have become a Nordstrom customer favourite. Some shoppers even call them "the best pants I've purchased."

Wit & Wisdom's 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants have garnered numerous five-star reviews for their flattering fit, comfy material and affordable price.

$68 at Nordstrom

"It’s hard for me to fit since my most pants need hemming. I’m 5’4” and these fit right at the ankle. I’m size 27 in jeans and purchased a size 2. Perfect fit," one shopper said. "I originally purchased them in the burgundy and loved them so much I then purchased in the dark grey."

Other reviewers say they're the "only pants you'll ever need!"

"I initially bought one pair and they fit perfectly. The waist band helps to shape your body smoothly and the length is also just right," another shopper echoed. "I'm 5'4", 140 pounds and the 6 fits like a glove. I have them it in every colour and absolutely love them!"

As popular as these pants are, shoppers do offer a note on sizing:

"These are cute and comfy. They are a bit of a thinner fabric so if you’re between sizes I would recommend sizing up in any of the lighter colours to avoid any unwanted lumps and bumps," a customer cautioned. "They are true to size with a bit of stretch."

Although the 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants come in a variety of fun spring hues, they're also available in classic, crisp white.

$68 at Nordstrom

Verdict

Nordstrom shoppers have made their case for the 'Ab'Solution Skinny Pants, but if you're between sizes, you might want to size up to get the perfect fit.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.