These 'cool and comfortable' organic joggers are on sale at Nordstrom for 40% off

Nordstrom's Zella Washed Organic Ankle Joggers are on-sale for 40% off (Image via Nordstrom)

When it comes to casual wear, there's a Goldilocks-like game we all play with our wardrobe. Jeans can be too formal, leggings can be too sporty, but joggers? Those are just right.

Joggers have come a long way when it comes to everyday wear. While they used to be associated with athletic-wear and sweatpants, joggers have become a casual pant that can be both dressed up or down to suit your needs.

One of Nordstrom's in-house brands, Zella, offers a pair of Washed Organic Cotton Ankle Joggers, a "cool and comfortable" option for day-to-day wear that are currently on sale for 40 per cent off.

$41 (originally $69)

The details

These cozy-casual joggers are made from 95 per cent organic cotton with just a hint of spandex with a wide waistband with drawstring for a cozy, relaxed fit. Zella's joggers are available in sizes 00-20 and have roomy front slant pockets as well as two back patch pockets.

Zella's Washed Organic Cotton Ankle Joggers are available in five colours, including a dark olive green that we consider an affordable dupe of Meghan Markle's pricey James Perse joggers.

Pair these joggers with your favourite sneakers, a crisp white T-shirt, crop tops and sweatshirts, and your favourite gold accessories for a minimalist look inspired by streetwear.

What customers are saying

Nordstrom shoppers have called Zella's joggers the "perfect" pant for wearing to run errands, walk the dog, or lounge around the house. They currently have a 4.2-star rating and tons of helpful reviews to check-out before you shop.

'I was pleasantly surprised'

"I ordered these in beige to switch things up from my normal black pants, and I was pleasantly surprised. I like these a lot more than I thought I would," one Nordstrom shopper wrote. "The material is a nice weight, not too thin. They are relatively flattering for joggers. They are comfy pants, but can be spruced up a bit with the right top. The waist is quite high and thick, which I thought was OK, but probably would prefer a lower waist. The one thing I didn't like it the thick drawstring gets twisted inside the waist and so the waist doesn't sit quite flat. My usual size fit well."

'Another winner from Zella'

"Love the soft fabric and the relaxed but not baggy fit of these joggers," another shopper said of these "trendy but timeless" joggers. Side pockets are great and the two bonus back pockets were a welcomed surprise. Another winner from Zella!"

While the reviews are mostly positive, some shoppers noted that the joggers are high-rise, which may not be the go-to fit for some people. The fabric has been called "heavier" by some Nordstrom shoppers, which makes them ideal for fall and winter, but not necessarily the best choice for the final days of summer.

Sizing wise, Nordstrom shoppers advise sizing up, especially if you like a looser fit pant, while others suggest checking the length of the pants before you buy ( 26-inch inseam) because the pants are cropped, and hit above the ankle.

"These joggers are not as buttery soft as the cream Zella top, but they are very comfy," a shopper said. "They are a thicker cotton but that is good because it doesn't go into every crease or highlight every bulge. They may be a touch on the smaller side of a size small but not to the point where they are too small and I would size up. I recommend."

Verdict

If you're looking for a comfy pant for fall that's ideal for working from home or lounging, the Zella Washed Organic Cotton Ankle Joggers might be for you. Aside from they're affordable price tag, they're great for wearing with your favourite sneakers and crop tops for days when you want to look chic without reaching for jeans.

