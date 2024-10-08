Nordstrom's anti-Prime Day sale has so many fashionable goodies at up to 75% off

Instead of rolling around in a pile of leaves, we're rolling around in a pile of Nordstrom deals. (Nordstrom)

Did you know that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day? Yup. October Prime Day — officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — is underway with giant deals on, well, everything. Still, as a professional shopper (by trade and hobby), it's my duty to inform you that Prime Day isn't the only major sale happening right now. So many of our favorite retailers are throwing competing sales, which I like to call "anti-Prime Day" sales. The number one place I'm shopping? Nordstrom.

From now until Oct. 13, shoppers can take advantage of over 20,000 markdowns across all categories from fashion and beauty to home goods and accessories — including an extra 25% off select clearance items. You can even snag wild discounts on designer goods from brands like Tory Burch and Burberry.

As someone who has approximately 382 (give or take) Nordstrom goodies in their shopping cart at any given time, I used my expertise to comb through all of the Nordstrom anti-Prime Day deals to find the crème de la crème. Take a peek below!

Nordstrom Madewell Ribbed Crewneck Sweater $37 $82 Save $45 Here's a fashion truth: one can never have too many sweaters in their closet — and yes, I do make the rules. Also available in black, this crewneck number is the ideal throw-on-and-go layer for fall and winter (and spring and summer). It's also made of 30% alpaca wool, so you can bet that it's ultra-soft. "This sweater is perfect and has become a staple," revealed one Nordstrom fashionista in their five-star review. "The material isn't as scratchy or itchy as some of the other sweaters I've gotten from Madewell. It's on the thinner side, but perfect to dress up or down." $37 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven $280 $430 Save $150 Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in cookware, beloved by renowned chefs (including one Barefoot Contessa!) for durable, enameled cast iron pieces that stand up to high heat and the test of time. This Dutch oven is perfect for saucy pastas, chicken dishes and stews. It'll also add some nice color to your counter, stove and tabletop. "Perfect size for cooking everything from cioppino and paella to soup and stir fry," said a happy home chef. $280 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $15 $59 Save $44 Yes, you read that right — there's a pair of Zella leggings (beloved by thousands upon thousands of Nordstrom shoppers) for just $15 at right now. These soft, stretchy bottoms are moisture-wicking and have a high waistband that won't slip down no matter how much you move around. Bonus: they have a hidden pocket to hold your phone, credit card or ID. "I've had these for almost a year now and I cannot say enough good things," shared one Nordstrom fan. "They’re never too hot, they truly do swick sweat away and never ride down. They’re better than my Lululemon Wunder Under leggings." $15 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nike Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker $86 $115 Save $29 Nike Dunks are classics for a reason — which is why it's always a good idea to snatch 'em up while they're on sale. The streamlined, old-school look of the iconic off-court basketball shoe is timeless. And if you wear a lot of black (like me), this blush offers a pop of soft color to spice up any outfit. "Love these sneakers and they fit my big feet well," shared a verified Nordstrom shopper. "Comfort is a priority and these are great. Thinking about other colors." $86 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Short Robe $62 $138 Save $76 Beloved by celebrities and normies alike, Barefoot Dreams is known for its, well, dreamy soft blankets and loungewear. So, yes, this robe is a must-buy if you like anything comfy. Cuddle up while you're pouring your morning cup of coffee or just rewatching Sex and the City for the zillionth time on a chilly day. "A Goldilocks robe," shared a cozy customer. "Soft, perfect length, washed well. A+." $62 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Recycled Nylon Tote $121 $230 Save $109 Unlike the classic Le Pliage, this nifty tote is expandable. Of course, it comes with the signature leather handles and snap-tab closure so you can easily fold it up into nothing. It's also water-resistant and made of recycled material. You can carry everything from your laptop, water bottle, phone, keys, wallet ... basically your entire life. "I bought one last year," wrote a five-star Nordstrom reviewer. "I loved it so much that I bought another one this year. Water-repellent material kept my things dry when I took it on a boat trip. I also like the zipper expansion especially when I go traveling. Shoulder straps are comfortable. Overall it's a winner in my book." $121 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nest New York Votive Candle Trio Set $20 $40 Save $20 Get this chic candle trio for only $20 (less than $7 a votive). Scents include Grapefruit; Wild Mint and Eucalyptus; and Himalayan Salt and Rosewater. Pro tip: Get started on your holiday shopping early with this set. "One 2-ounce candle is $20," pointed out one five-star Nordstrom reviewer. "Here, you get three gorgeous uplifting scents for less. Go!" $20 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

