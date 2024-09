CBC

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 between Kingston and Belleville on Wednesday night left one person dead, two others injured and other drivers and passengers stuck in the resulting backup.In a social media post, the OPP said the collision involving a tractor-trailer and "several other vehicles" happened around 10 p.m.Spokesperson Bill Dickson told CBC two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved. One of the drivers of a smaller vehicle wa