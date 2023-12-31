Notes on chocolate: perfect pralines in Paris

Photograph: PR IMAGE

If there’s a hotel room in Paris that doesn’t disappoint, I’d like to know about it. Parisian hotels are the ultimate in overpromising and under-delivering. With one exception, which is the magnificent Hôtel de Crillon, but I could only afford to stay there again if I could pay in chocolate.

No matter. I am off to Pralus. Not only do I want to buy a Barre Infernale Café (possibly the most intense coffee-chocolate experience ever), €11, but also its famous Praluline, €12.90, a rich praline-encrusted brioche that has to be tasted at least once: it’s addictive, so only buy one.

Next to Benoit Chocolats. The speciality here is their Caramandes. Slivers of almonds caramelised with salted butter and in milk or plain version. Think of a very posh Dime bar vibe; prices start at €4.60. I also loved the golf ball-sized praline, €3.90, only available in store. I loved that you have to eat it all – you can’t leave it vulnerably half-eaten – and it was so delicious and indulgent.

But my favourite chocolate shop in Paris is Plaq. The love for chocolate and customers was palpable. Everything I tasted was remarkable, but particularly the praline bars – Les Barres, €9.50. I ate mine (Praliné Noisette) in one sitting. Plaq is relatively new (since 2017), down a wonderful street called Rue du Nil. A few years ago a pastry chef joined, so you can now get the most sublime chocolate-based bakes, too. I had the Macaron Noisette, €6.50, which survived the journey home. If you can’t wait to try some of the more traditional bars, you can get them from Cocoa Runners.

