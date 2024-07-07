Nothing says summer like an orange lipstick

As a beauty editor you road test so many products you can forget things you loved and championed. Like orange lipstick. In the mood for colour, but not red, I tried Westman Atelier’s Le Rouge and I was hooked. Orange has an incredible way of waking up your complexion and it suits everyone. I find reddish orange endlessly flattering, but there are numerous iterations. So try different variants, take pictures, compare, decide and then say hello to your lip colour for the summer.

1. Westman Atelier Lips Suede Matte Lipstick in Le Rouge £45, spacenk.com

2. NARS Powermatte Lipstick in Feel My Fire £28, narscosmetic.co.uk

3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Fire £37, selfridges.com

4. Violette FR Bisou Balm in Guimauve £29, violettefr.com

5. Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick in Vermillion £28, meritbeauty.com

I can’t do without… A silky SPF that nourishes as well as protecting your skin

What’s the best SPF? I am asked this a lot. My answer? It depends. It depends on what textures you like. It depends on how and where you want to use it. It depends on what I am using and loving at that point in time. And right now, I am obsessed with Ultra Violette’s Fave Fluid. For so many reasons. Firstly, the formulation. It is a silky, super-thin texture that feels like a beautifully formulated bit of skincare – which, when you realise what’s included, makes sense. Not only is it created to protect against UVA and UVB rays (which cause skin to burn and age, and can leave you susceptible to skin cancer), it also includes skin-loving ingredients. Niacinamide does everything from regulating oil production and treating acne to smoothing and brightening – a must for anyone with pigmentation issues. Vitamin E works as a humectant that also strengthens the skin barrier, while vitamin C is a brilliant antioxidant that protects against environmental damage (and also brightens). It is not sticky or heavy, so you can wear it without makeup – there’s no white cast and it gives an incredible glow. You can also wear it with makeup – it blends beautifully with foundation. Someone recently asked, ‘What SPF are you using?’ Before I could answer, she said, ‘Whatever it is, it’s really working for you.’ I’m sure it’ll work for you, too. Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF 50+ Ultralight Sunscreen, £37, ultraviolette.co.uk

On my radar… Three striking scents to remind you of holidays

Light touch Escape to the Mediterranean with this zingy bergamot, cardamom, rosemary and amber parfum from Trudon, one of France’s most revered candle makers. Trudon Isla Eau de Parfum, £210, trudon.com

Deep dive A blend of Nigerian ginger extract, eucalyptus, basil and a note that mimics wet grass, this scent is inspired by a herb-surrounded pool in Italy dreamed up by the brand’s founder. Bibbi Swimming Pool Eau De Parfum, £110, libertylondon.com

Island life The sweetness of coconut cream, fresh notes of pear and the juiciness of mango are layered with cypress resin and cedar to create this aromatic island-inspired scent. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Cosmic, £90, loewe.com

