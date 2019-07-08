Now We Know When 'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Will Premiere

From Esquire

After many, many months of having to make do with a scrap of info here and a character reveal there, we finally know when Peaky Blinders season five will premiere.

It will have its debut at a big ritzy do at Birmingham Town Hall on 18 July, as has become tradition, followed by a Q&A with the cast.

There's a way for you to get in ahead of everyone else and see the first episode way in advance of its air date, which is still being referred to with wafty generality as being "later this year". But surely - surely - it can't be that much longer before the full run is shown on TV. Surely.

The BBC is running a ballot for tickets to a fan screening on the same night, and if you've got a Birmingham postcode, you're in with a much better chance of getting tickets - 60 per cent will go to assorted B, CV, DY, WR, WS, WV and WR postcodes and everyone else will have to scrap over the remaining 40 per cent. You can apply here.

"Birmingham is the epicentre for the show and it means so much to me to come back here year after year and start the series with a bang," showrunner Steven Knight said to the BBC.

"This year we’re at the Town Hall, which is a great venue, with more fans than ever before able to see the programme. I can't wait to see everyone’s reactions on the night."

