Observer killer sudoku

Reuters
TSMC's founder Morris Chang asked Nvidia's Jensen Huang to consider becoming the chief executive of the Taiwanese chip giant more than a decade ago, but was turned down in just 10 minutes, Chang says in a new volume of autobiography. Huang, who has served as chief executive of the AI chipmaker since founding the company, told Chang, "I already have a job," the 93-year-old recounted in the memoir, published on Friday, that recounts his life from 1964 to 2018. The second volume of Chang's autobiography covers his 25 years at Texas Instruments and the founding of TSMC in 1987, after the first, about his early life, was published in 1998.