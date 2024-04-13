Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Amazon Canada's weekend sale is crazy good — 30 best deals, starting at just $2

We've rounded up the best deals at every price point.

Observer killer sudoku

The Guardian
<span>Photograph: Guardian</span>
Photograph: Guardian

Normal Sudoku rules apply, except the numbers in the cells contained within grey lines add up to the figures in the corner. No number can be repeated within each shape formed by grey lines.

Buy next week’s Observer Digital Edition to see the completed puzzle.