Observer killer sudoku

LONDON (Reuters) -Apple's bid to dismiss a lawsuit valued at nearly $1 billion was rejected on Friday, with a judge ruling it must face allegations it charged more than 1,500 UK-based developers unfair commission fees on purchases of apps and other content. Sean Ennis, a competition law professor and economist, is spearheading the case, which was filed at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) last year and alleges Apple charged developers unfair commissions of up to 30%. Lawyers for Ennis say the U.S. tech giant abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of apps on iPhones and other Apple devices and are seeking damages.