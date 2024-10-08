The best deals from Walmart, Wayfair, Target and more to rival Prime Day: Save up to 70%

Amazon isn't the only one having massive sales this Prime Day — we found markdowns across the web on tech, home goods and other fab finds.

October Prime Day— officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — has officially kicked off, and while it's shaping up to be one of the biggest sales events of the season, we're seeing big markdowns across many of our favorite retailers — and they're live as we speak! From Walmart and Wayfair to Target and Nordstrom, you can score everything from tech gadgets and bedding to kitchen gear and fall fashion for less.

Some of the prices we're seeing are even better than Amazon's — and in the interest of best helping you, our readers, navigate this savings extravaganza, we've rounded up the deals we think are most worth your time and hard-earned money. After all, just because something is called a "deal" doesn't automatically make it so — there are plenty of inflated prices and mediocre discounts out there to wade through, but better us than you!

Our team has years of savings-seeking experience under our (likely-purchased-on-sale) belts, so we know how to spot the real deals when we see them. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Best Prime Day deals overall

Amazon Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) $199 $329 Save $130 This iPad has been on the scene for over three years, but its tech still holds up against the best out there, especially at this price. The liquid retina display, paired with True Tone technology, automatically adjusts to your room’s lighting, so no more squinting in dim or bright environments. Shoppers rave about its speed — thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, it's perfect for streaming, reading, or editing those Instagram pics from your recent vacation. Oh, and with up to 10 hours of battery life, you won’t need to stay by an outlet all day. Related: See the rest of our top picks for Apple Prime Day deals. $199 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin $13 $25 Save $12 | Editor tested and approved When it comes to serums, this beloved snail mucin from CosRx stands out — it's won multiple awards, has more than 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and also impressed our very own beauty editor. Users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin. If you're new to K-beauty and are looking for a product that defines the entire genre, this is it. If you're snail mucin-curious, now's the time to escar-go and get it. Related: See the rest of our top picks for best Prime Day beauty deals. Save $12 | Editor tested and approved $13 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 With their compact design, AirTags can easily be attached to just about anything. Whether you're keeping tabs on your bike, keys or lost luggage, at less than $20 apiece your peace of mind has never been more affordable. Related: Find more of the best Prime Day tech deals here. $80 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $260 $400 Save $140 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it'll be 35% off starting tomorrow, October 8. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. Sponsored by Walmart $260 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $80 $299 Save $219 Scratched-up cookware in need of a swap? Your search ends here: This set is made of a nonstick granite material that'll make cleanup a breeze and includes just about every type of pot and pan a well-stocked kitchen needs (plus a trio of cooking utensils). Have we ever seen this set listed for $299? No, but in spite of the inflated original price, getting 13 pieces for $80 is an absolute steal. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus $54 $169 Save $115 | Lowest price we've seen Talk about a multitasker! This 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill also functions as a toaster oven, air fryer, dehydrator and more, meaning you can use it to make practically any meal of the day. Pancakes? Yup, there's a griddle pan for that. Fries and wings? That's what the crisper basket is for. Roasted veggies? Throw 'em on the baking tray! At nearly 65% off, this is the lowest price we're seeing for this bestseller — it rarely goes lower. That gets a Lagasse-style "Bam!" Save $115 | Lowest price we've seen $54 at Walmart

Apple Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm) Smartwatch $329 $429 Save $100 If you're into health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 9 might just be the upgrade you didn’t know you needed. With its brighter display and features like ECG monitoring and sleep tracking, it's like having a personal trainer right on your wrist — minus all the yelling. You can easily keep track of your workouts, monitor your progress and even get notifications about irregular heart rhythms, making it a solid investment in your well-being. Plus, its seamless integration with your Apple devices means you can stay connected while keeping an eye on your fitness goals without missing a beat. Whether you’re at the gym, on a run, or just lounging at home, this watch has got you covered. $329 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $329 at Walmart$428 at Staples

Best Prime Day sales at top retailers

Best Prime Day tech deals

Whether your old earbuds are starting to fail or you need new noise-canceling headphones to make your next flight a bit more bearable, there are plenty of great options on sale this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

If you ask us, fall is the best season for spending time in the kitchen — you won't be sweating if you turn on the oven, there's a bounty of glorious produce to cook with and the holiday meal prep madness isn't yet underway. Of course, having the right tools, equipment and cookware makes all the difference, and if your gunked-up collection could use a refresh, we're seeing excellent deals on heavy-hitters like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Ninja and more.

Best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals

"It's the most coziest time of the year!" OK, we realize that's not a grammatically correct lyric rewrite, but you understand our point: The temps are dropping, and few things are as appealing as getting comfy in a warm bed 'til April. So why not ensure you're sleeping on hotel-quality pillows, heavenly sheet sets and a soft yet supportive mattress even the Princess of Pea-fame would covet? Especially when the prices are this good...

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Get your skin, hair and makeup bag ready for the rest of the year. Right now, score stellar brands for way less — we found deep discounts on skin, hair and makeup favorites from Nordstrom, Sephora and more along with expected deals at Amazon for October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

Need a new dirt-zapper? Here's the nitty gritty: We've found markdowns on everything from sleek stick vacuums to hands-off robovacs to lightweight handhelds you can keep stored in the car. (What McDonald's crumbs?) Suck up big savings on brands like iRobot, Bissell and even Dyson — a cleaner floor is just a click away.

Best Prime Day style deals

Haven't yet fully stocked your wardrobe with fall-friendly options? Don't fret! Now's the time to fill your cart with outerwear, accessories and transitional pieces that will keep you comfy, cozy and looking awesome when temps really start to drop.

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($19, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they're nearly 70% off, courtesy of Prime Day!

Coach Pace Belt Bag ($83, originally $278): Heading to a pumpkin patch or farmers' market this fall? Go hands-free while keeping all of your essentials safe and contained in this adjustable belt bag. We simply can't resist this classic white beauty. Trust us: It's not your mother's fanny pack.

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($127, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin. Yahoo readers can snag it at Cozy Earth's Cozy Days for a sweet 35% off on Oct. 8 and 9 with our exclusive code YAHOO — and get free shipping.

Kate Spade Kitt Nylon Medium Tote ($79 with code WEEKEND20 , originally $299): A classic tote is always in style, and this lovely option from Kate Spade Outlet is especially eye-catching in its autumnal burgundy shade, appropriately dubbed "Blackberry Preserves." Annnnd now we're hungry.

J.Crew Stowe Puffer Jacket ($165, originally $348): The J.Crew Fall Event is a must-hit for fashionistas, with major discounts on picks like this fall-and-winter-ready sleek puffer coat, now over 40% off. It features trendy curved quilting and comes in four match-anything colors — light khaki, olive, navy and black.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($15, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversize fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($41, originally $60): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter.

