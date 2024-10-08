We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best deals from Walmart, Wayfair, Target and more to rival Prime Day: Save up to 70%
Amazon isn't the only one having massive sales this Prime Day — we found markdowns across the web on tech, home goods and other fab finds.
October Prime Day— officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — has officially kicked off, and while it's shaping up to be one of the biggest sales events of the season, we're seeing big markdowns across many of our favorite retailers — and they're live as we speak! From Walmart and Wayfair to Target and Nordstrom, you can score everything from tech gadgets and bedding to kitchen gear and fall fashion for less.
Some of the prices we're seeing are even better than Amazon's — and in the interest of best helping you, our readers, navigate this savings extravaganza, we've rounded up the deals we think are most worth your time and hard-earned money. After all, just because something is called a "deal" doesn't automatically make it so — there are plenty of inflated prices and mediocre discounts out there to wade through, but better us than you!
Our team has years of savings-seeking experience under our (likely-purchased-on-sale) belts, so we know how to spot the real deals when we see them. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Best Prime Day deals overall
This iPad has been on the scene for over three years, but its tech still holds up against the best out there, especially at this price. The liquid retina display, paired with True Tone technology, automatically adjusts to your room’s lighting, so no more squinting in dim or bright environments. Shoppers rave about its speed — thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, it's perfect for streaming, reading, or editing those Instagram pics from your recent vacation. Oh, and with up to 10 hours of battery life, you won’t need to stay by an outlet all day.
When it comes to serums, this beloved snail mucin from CosRx stands out — it's won multiple awards, has more than 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and also impressed our very own beauty editor. Users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin.
If you're new to K-beauty and are looking for a product that defines the entire genre, this is it. If you're snail mucin-curious, now's the time to escar-go and get it.
With their compact design, AirTags can easily be attached to just about anything. Whether you're keeping tabs on your bike, keys or lost luggage, at less than $20 apiece your peace of mind has never been more affordable.
A cozy Earth sounds nice, but we'll settle for a cozy bed! This set has wowed everyone from Yahoo staffers and thousands of online shoppers to — wait for it — Oprah herself. Yahoo writer Rebecca Carhart, who searched high and low to find the best cooling sheets, awarded the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set the title of "Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets," and another Yahoo writer, Ellie Conley, is also a fan. In her review, she writes, "Slipping into bed with Cozy Earth's sheets feels almost like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day."
And what does Oprah have to say about the sheets she made famous? When they appeared on her Favorite Things 2018 list, she said, "Your bed shouldn’t be where you sweat the small (or big) stuff," and called the set "the softest ever," saying it "may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot-flashers can get a good night’s rest."
It's low now, but we've scored an exclusive code for our readers during Cozy Earth's Cozy Days event (Oct. 8-9) to deepen your discount. Simply enter code YAHOO at check out for 35% off.
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at nearly 30% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it'll be 35% off starting tomorrow, October 8. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room.
Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring.
We're not gonna lie; Clinique Almost Lipstick is definitely on the pricier side — so when we heard that it's marked down, our ears perked up. It's also constantly selling out at every retailer, even when it's not on sale. Right now, Amazon has it in stock and on sale for Prime Day. That's your cue!
Scratched-up cookware in need of a swap? Your search ends here: This set is made of a nonstick granite material that'll make cleanup a breeze and includes just about every type of pot and pan a well-stocked kitchen needs (plus a trio of cooking utensils).
Have we ever seen this set listed for $299? No, but in spite of the inflated original price, getting 13 pieces for $80 is an absolute steal.
A slow cooker allows for hands-free, low-and-slow cooking, allowing meat to stay juicy and tender. Now that the temps are dropping, it'll be perfect for serving up cozy classics like chili and stew, and you'll be able to keep your food warm until you're ready to serve.
Also, how pretty is this looker from Drew Barrymore's cookware line? It's currently about as low as we've ever seen it.
Talk about a multitasker! This 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill also functions as a toaster oven, air fryer, dehydrator and more, meaning you can use it to make practically any meal of the day. Pancakes? Yup, there's a griddle pan for that. Fries and wings? That's what the crisper basket is for. Roasted veggies? Throw 'em on the baking tray! At nearly 65% off, this is the lowest price we're seeing for this bestseller — it rarely goes lower. That gets a Lagasse-style "Bam!"
Clean up on premium plush towels during Target Circle Week (going on now through Saturday, Oct. 12). For a real bath upgrade, pick up the matching washcloths, hand towels and bath sheets.
Nearly 65,000 Wayfair shoppers give these easy-care microfiber sheets (now 54% off) five stars. They wash with less wrinkles — a big plus! — and are available in every size and a ton of colors. The queen set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases.
If you're into health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 9 might just be the upgrade you didn’t know you needed. With its brighter display and features like ECG monitoring and sleep tracking, it's like having a personal trainer right on your wrist — minus all the yelling.
You can easily keep track of your workouts, monitor your progress and even get notifications about irregular heart rhythms, making it a solid investment in your well-being. Plus, its seamless integration with your Apple devices means you can stay connected while keeping an eye on your fitness goals without missing a beat. Whether you’re at the gym, on a run, or just lounging at home, this watch has got you covered.
Best Prime Day sales at top retailers
Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 70% — sometimes more! — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, fall fashion and beauty. FYI, many deals are for Prime members only, so don't forget to sign up if you haven't already.
Best Buy: Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.
Macy's: Score up to 50% off fall shoes, plus nab sheets starting at $9 and beauty for up to 20% off (including MAC)!
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big sellers at a discount, courtesy of the store's fall sale.
QVC: Scoop up Black Friday-level deals on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid, Ninja and more.
REI: The retailer's deals section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.
Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fenty Beauty, First Aid Beauty and more.
Target: During Target Circle Week (Oct. 6-12), you can save up to 50% off kitchen appliances, 30% on select fall styles plus BOGO Halloween deals.
Walmart: The mega-retailer has massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.
Wayfair: Save up to 60% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances.
Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Dr. Scholl's, Skechers and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and other big names.
Best Prime Day tech deals
Whether your old earbuds are starting to fail or you need new noise-canceling headphones to make your next flight a bit more bearable, there are plenty of great options on sale this Prime Day.
Apple iPad 10.2, 9th Gen ($199, originally $329): Never mind that it's a previous-generation model. This iPad remains one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for slightly cheaper, this deal is still a steal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A13 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.
Apple AirPods ($119, originally $129): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfortable, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game without breaking the bank.
Apple AirPods Pro ($169, originally $249): As a long-time Apple user, I waited way too long to buy my AirPods Pro. Don't be like me, get nearly $50 off these noise-canceling buds now — they probably won't get marked down any further until Black Friday (and there's no guarantee there, either).
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($340, originally $520): The price on this gorgeous screen is at its lowest price of the year.
Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV ($6,000, originally $8,000) Samsung is stepping up with fantastic discounts on its lineup of Frame TVs, including a jaw-dropping deal on this nearly 100-inch beast, now marked down by almost 40%. If you’re looking to upgrade your viewing experience (and have five grand burning a hole in your pocket), this massive screen is hard to pass up.
Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds ($20, originally $40): When we put some of the best earbuds to the test, we crowned the Baseus buds as the top budget pick thanks to their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling features. Normally priced at $40, they’re already a steal, but with 50% off right now, they're at their lowest price ever — making them an even better deal.
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD ($20, originally $40): Sick of juggling a pile of remotes every time you just want to watch TV? The Fire TV Stick is your solution — it simplifies everything. With one device, you can effortlessly flip between the news, sports, live TV, and all your favorite streaming platforms, giving you instant access to millions of shows and movies. Plus, it’s 50% off right now, so it’s a no-brainer.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($159, originally $350): Noise-cancelling headphones can keep you sane whether you’re trying to get your work done around screaming kids or trying to watch a movie on a plane … next to screaming kids. And at over 50% off, your sanity doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.
Apple Watch Series 9 ($329, originally $429): If you’re into health and fitness, this is the Apple Watch for you. Packed with features such as a brighter display, advanced health tracking (including ECG monitoring and sleep tracking) and seamless integration with your Apple devices, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness goals.
Samsung The Frame 65-Inch Class QLED 4K TV ($1,389, originally $1,797): This TV isn’t just for binge-watching; it lets you show off your artistic side, by displaying everything from classic works of art to the photos you took on vacation. Yes, it’s expensive, but with a gorgeous matte display and $400 off right now, it’s a bit easier to justify.
Reolink Altas PT Ultra ($160, originally $230): This home security camera continuously records in stunning 4K for up to 96 hours on a single charge or for up to 500 days in motion detection mode. You get excellent night vision too. Another bonus: No pesky subscription fee.
Samsung Neo 55-inch QLED 4K TV ($1,050, originally $1,800): This QLED TV delivers stunning clarity and vivid colors, offering a lifelike, immersive picture that’s perfect for movies, sports, and other high-quality content. At this price, you’re getting a premium viewing experience that’s hard to beat — ideal for movie nights or game day.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ($160, originally $230): These lightweight earbuds feature active noise cancellation, seamless connectivity with your Samsung devices, 360-degree sound and even real-time translation thanks to the interpreter feature on the Galaxy phone. What a world we're living in.
Best Prime Day kitchen deals
If you ask us, fall is the best season for spending time in the kitchen — you won't be sweating if you turn on the oven, there's a bounty of glorious produce to cook with and the holiday meal prep madness isn't yet underway. Of course, having the right tools, equipment and cookware makes all the difference, and if your gunked-up collection could use a refresh, we're seeing excellent deals on heavy-hitters like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Ninja and more.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer ($280, originally $330): Save $50 on this No. 1 bestseller (and baking workhorse) at Amazon. Pumpkin bread, here you come — and with nary an arm workout in sight.
Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus ($54, originally $169): This Walmart bestseller is nearly 65% off — Bam! It'll allow you to achieve a craveable char from now through winter, and come summer, you won't have to endure any brutal humidity (or mosquitoes).
Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven ($280, originally $430): You won't find this stunner from Ina Garten's favorite brand for any less than it currently is at Sur La Table. Use it to make delectable soups, stews, braises and all things cozy this season.
Ninja Creami ($149, originally $199): Keep the ice cream party going all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen treats a breeze. It's on sale for less at Walmart than it is at Amazon ... (it's also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($100, originally $230): It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than at Amazon. (Note: You'll need to be a Target Circle member to score this price.)
All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid ($100, originally $190): All-Clad is considered by many pro chefs to be the best in the biz, and its stainless steel cookware is the brand's bread and butter if you will. This gorgeous pan offers fantastic heat distribution and retention for all of your searing and stir-frying needs, and at $90 off, you may want to grab two.
Vesteel Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 ($19, originally $70): Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too. The starting price might be inflated, but at $4 a pop, these are still a fab deal.
Figmint 10-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set ($26, originally $30): From Target's in-home kitchen line, this package has just about every tool you'll need for stirring, whisking, straining and flipping. The fact that they're made of nylon and silicone (with attractive wooden handles) means they won't scratch up your cookware, and this deal brings each piece down to under $3.
Best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals
"It's the most coziest time of the year!" OK, we realize that's not a grammatically correct lyric rewrite, but you understand our point: The temps are dropping, and few things are as appealing as getting comfy in a warm bed 'til April. So why not ensure you're sleeping on hotel-quality pillows, heavenly sheet sets and a soft yet supportive mattress even the Princess of Pea-fame would covet? Especially when the prices are this good...
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen ($265, originally $331): This ethereally soft set is one of Oprah's favorite things, so you know it's good — and Yahoo editors adore it too (check out our review for more). During its Cozy Days sale (10/8-10/9), the company is offering an exclusive discount for Yahoo readers with the code YAHOO. Plus: Look out for a 40% off flash sale on bestsellers for a few hours on 10/8.
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Pillowcases, Standard, 2-Pack ($30, originally $59): Not only will these silky-smooth accessories elevate the look of your bed, they'll feel divine against your skin. Save nearly 50% on this gorgeous pair and more from the dreamy linen brand.
Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress, Queen ($1,405, originally $1,875): You don't want to ghost this sale, which will save you 20% on a top-rated mattress that strikes just the right balance between comfy and supportive.
Purple Mattress, Queen ($1,299, originally $1,499): This bestseller features the brand's patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep — but one thing you don't want to sleep on is this sale.
Bear Original Mattress, Queen ($699, originally $998): If you're looking for an affordable yet quality mattress, Bear is a brand you'll want to check out. Apply code FALL30 at checkout for 30% off (and free accessories!).
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $1,387): Here's another option that's on the more budget-friendly side, though with over 40,000 perfect ratings, you wouldn't know it. It's over 50% off!
Nestl Sheet Set, Queen ($26, originally $63): A Walmart bestseller, this wildly popular, double-brushed sheet set is on mega-clearance at nearly 70% off. 8,400-plus five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
Alwyn Home 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen ($183, originally $430): Scoring a queen-size mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true, but it's possible over at Wayfair. This deal saves you over 55% on a medium-firm model that's moisture-wicking (so long, night sweats!) and adapts to your body's contours for custom support.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack ($48, originally $80): These No. 1 bestsellers aren't just hits with 128,000+ Amazon shoppers — Yahoo editors swear by them too. They're ridiculously soft, with enough loft to support your head and neck, and are breathable enough to satisfy hot sleepers.
Best Prime Day beauty deals
Get your skin, hair and makeup bag ready for the rest of the year. Right now, score stellar brands for way less — we found deep discounts on skin, hair and makeup favorites from Nordstrom, Sephora and more along with expected deals at Amazon for October Prime Day.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks ($16, originally $35): Prime Day deal alert! These gilded eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now they're over 40% off with the on-page coupon.
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum ($23, originally $72): Think of this serum as a fresh glass of orange juice for your skin. It's infused with vitamin C to revitalize, with plenty of antioxidants to help protect skin from pollutants, sun damage and other environmental factors. Plus, it'll work to smooth wrinkles and fine lines for a healthier, more youthful appearance.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($43, originally $47): This fan favorite is a lightweight, translucent loose powder that works to easily set makeup for up to 16 hours of wear and an entire day's worth of shine control. It even includes vitamins C and E for a more evenly-toned
A lightweight, easy-to-apply, loose powder that blends effortlessly to set makeup for up to 16 hours of wear and 24 hour shine control.
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($85, originally $100): La Mer has a devoted following of beauty mavens and celebrities alike, long in love with the product's efficacy in helping reverse the visible signs of aging on the skin. This cream is a pricey but classic pick, so snapping it up whenever it's on rare sale is a smart idea. Right now you can get it for 15% off at Nordstrom.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer ($52 with code VIP, originally $88): Speaking of devoted followings, Peter Thomas Roth has a firm fanbase in our own team of beauty experts, who love the brand's FIRMx eye cream. This moisturizer is an infusion of collagen for the whole face!
Shark Beauty FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System ($250, originally $300): This is Shark's version of the Dyson AirWrap, but at a much-discounted price. The FlexStyle morphs from a standard hair dryer to a straight styler, and it comes with four attachments ideal for creating the perfect blow-out, adding volume, straightening and more.
Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask ($12, originally $18): Get your gourd on! This pumpkin enzyme mask has been a favorite of beauty experts for decades, and for good reason — it's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid except a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin.
Best Prime Day vacuum deals
Need a new dirt-zapper? Here's the nitty gritty: We've found markdowns on everything from sleek stick vacuums to hands-off robovacs to lightweight handhelds you can keep stored in the car. (What McDonald's crumbs?) Suck up big savings on brands like iRobot, Bissell and even Dyson — a cleaner floor is just a click away.
Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum ($200, originally $300): This powerful 7-pounder tackles pet hair and crumbs like it's nothing, according to our resident vacuum tester, who awarded it the title of "best cordless stick vacuum." It doesn't often dip lower than its current sale price.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($260, originally $400): Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $140 discount at Walmart starting on 10/8.
iRobot Roomba i1+ ($280, originally $350): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it'll empty itself when it's full too! Walmart's price is the best we're seeing.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($98, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors).
Dirt Devil Endura Express Upright Vacuum ($50, originally $70): This wildly affordable debris demon weighs just 9 pounds and has an 8-foot extension wand for reaching higher surfaces. We've yet to see this Target-exclusive dip lower than it is now (with a Target Circle membership).
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop ($299, originally $450): Allow this handy helper to clean up sticky messes for you. Its Precision Jet Spray can target spills and specific areas around your home, and it automatically switches between modes depending on the type of floor it's on. Walmart's price is the best we're currently seeing.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum ($97, originally $199): If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies.
Best Prime Day style deals
Haven't yet fully stocked your wardrobe with fall-friendly options? Don't fret! Now's the time to fill your cart with outerwear, accessories and transitional pieces that will keep you comfy, cozy and looking awesome when temps really start to drop.
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($19, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they're nearly 70% off, courtesy of Prime Day!
Coach Pace Belt Bag ($83, originally $278): Heading to a pumpkin patch or farmers' market this fall? Go hands-free while keeping all of your essentials safe and contained in this adjustable belt bag. We simply can't resist this classic white beauty. Trust us: It's not your mother's fanny pack.
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($127, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin. Yahoo readers can snag it at Cozy Earth's Cozy Days for a sweet 35% off on Oct. 8 and 9 with our exclusive code YAHOO — and get free shipping.
Kate Spade Kitt Nylon Medium Tote ($79 with code WEEKEND20, originally $299): A classic tote is always in style, and this lovely option from Kate Spade Outlet is especially eye-catching in its autumnal burgundy shade, appropriately dubbed "Blackberry Preserves." Annnnd now we're hungry.
J.Crew Stowe Puffer Jacket ($165, originally $348): The J.Crew Fall Event is a must-hit for fashionistas, with major discounts on picks like this fall-and-winter-ready sleek puffer coat, now over 40% off. It features trendy curved quilting and comes in four match-anything colors — light khaki, olive, navy and black.
Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($15, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversize fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($41, originally $60): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter.
