October Prime Day 2024: This affordable CeraVe moisturizer is a staple in my skincare routine — and it's on sale for $16

I've been using this daily moisturizer with SPF by CeraVe for years — even my husband uses it, too. (Image via Canva)

It's October Prime Day, and if you're like me, you're scouring Amazon Canada for deals on skincare, makeup and gadgets to elevate your wellness routine. One thing I maintain as a shopping editor is that you don’t have to break the bank for quality skincare products. Sure, sometimes investing in a pricey serum or moisturizer can be a nice little treat, but I tend to gravitate towards affordable brands like CeraVe for my day-to-day skincare routine.

The affordable and dermatologist-approved brand’s Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 is a fragrance-free daily moisturizer that I’ve been using for years — and is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day for just $16. Keep reading for my full review — as well as how this multi-purpose product became a staple in my husband’s morning routine.

Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.

The details

CeraVe’s Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 is a lightweight daytime lotion with broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The unscented moisturizer is hypoallergenic and won’t clog pores (non-comedogenic) with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides to help retain moisture and niacinamide, which helps soften fine lines and improve your skin’s overall appearance.

☀️ Why I love it

I’ve been religiously wearing SPF products after a particularly bad sunburn in my early 20s. While I’ve tried —and do enjoy— many skincare products with SPF, they can be pricey — especially if you like to use a generous amount of product. Cerave’s affordable price point doesn’t make it feel too precious to use, and works well as a finishing step to serums as well as a non-greasy base for makeup in the mornings.

It's part of my current daily routine. After cleansing, I apply The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, followed by my SBLA Beauty Eye Lift Wand and Terez & Honor Natural Eyelash Growth Enhancer and Brow Serum. I finish with my CeraVe Facial Moisturizer to act as a base for my makeup and sun protection.

My current morning skincare routine after cleansing. (Image provided by Elizabeth Di Filippo)

CeraVe Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

The product has even worked its way into my husband’s routine after he noticed me applying it every morning. I considered this a major win, since he was a soap and water guy who never wore sunscreen (like, ever). I had to buy him his own moisturizer so he could stop using mine — so now our bathroom vanity has "his and hers" CeraVe products.

If you’re looking for something that’s going to provide all-day moisture and some SPF coverage, this might be a good option for you and your partner.

🫤 What I don’t love about it

CeraVe has a solid product line and it feels almost blasphemous to have any complaints on something that retails for less than $20. However, if I could wave a magic wand to improve the product, I would ask for a higher SPF rating. There are several daily moisturizers from brands like Cetaphil and Neutrogena that have SPF 50, but I was not overly impressed with their texture or the way they wore as a makeup base.

🗯️What others are saying

This affordable CeraVe moisturizer is Amazon’s best-selling Facial Day Cream, with more than 10,000 customer reviews.

Customers have called the daily moisturizer a “game-changer in sun protection” with many noting that it doesn’t leave “an oily residue” behind.

One shopper said it doesn’t leave “the heaviness often associated with high SPF products.” They added that CeraVe’s product is ideal for people with sensitive skin, “gentle and non-irritating” and won’t contribute to any fragrance-related sensitivities.

Another shopper said that it’s great for wearing under makeup, writing: “It’s a must-have in my skincare arsenal” and “an essential part” of their daily skincare routine.

Others, like me, have said that they would have preferred for the SPF to be higher, however they agreed that the non-irritating ingredients make it ideal for sensitive skin.

Some shoppers have also said that it “takes long to absorb” on their skin, and others have said there was a “white residue” that went away with time.

Is it worth it?

CeraVe makes quality products — and the CeraVe’s Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 is definitely one of them, especially at its current Amazon Prime Day price.

In my opinion, this is an affordable and quality go-to that provides the basics of sun protection and a healthy punch of hydration. If you're someone who requires a higher SPF in their products — this might not be the product for you, but if you have sensitive skin or looking to add one product to your daily routine that's multifunctional— this is it.

More Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Not for you? Shop more of Amazon's best Prime Day beauty deals of the day below.

Under Eye Mask - Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Under Eye Bags and Wrinkles $19 $40 Save $21 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Berry $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant $39 $49 Save $10 See at Amazon

La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum $66 $69 Save $3 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Multi-Use Concealer $11 $13 Save $2 See at Amazon

VERB Volume Dry Texture Spray $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser $43 $62 Save $19 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Concealer Infallible Full Wear $12 $14 Save $2 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.