An ode to Françoise Hardy’s style

French pop singer and fashion icon Françoise Hardy passed away on 11 June, 2024, at the age of 80. Born in 1944, the native Parisian first rose to fame with chart-topping singles like “Tous les Garçons et les Filles” and “Le Temps de l’Amour,” eventually releasing nearly a dozen Top 10 albums throughout her life. But while music was her original outlet, Hardy gradually expanded her talents, starring in films like 1966’s Grand Prix and Une Balle au Cœur, as well as writing several books on astrology, other nonfiction works, and a novel. Oh, and then there was her winning style.

As we remember the French icon, we can’t help but focus on her fashion sensibility, which was a mix of minimalism and bohemian flair, and which made her a muse for some of the biggest designers of the time, like Paco Rabanne and Yves Saint Laurent. Thanks to these close relationships, Hardy pulled out looks like her legendary gold Rabanne dress from 1968, once deemed the “most expensive dress in the world.” But even when she wasn’t collaborating with designers, her individual style couldn’t help but shine through, from her chunky furs to her shift dresses — and of course, her trademark fringe cut.

In honour of Hardy, Bazaar is revisiting some of her most memorable fashionable moments in photos. View our gallery to take a trip through the style icon’s life.

