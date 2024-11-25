Oeufs mayonnaise, smoked salmon and watercress
For me, there are only two options for a starter on Christmas Day – prawn cocktail or some smoked salmon. Oeufs mayonnaise, once on the brink of extinction, is now enjoying a well-deserved comeback. A classic French dish featuring hard-boiled eggs and a mustardy mayo, it’s particularly delicious when paired with some salty smoked fish. Served with some fresh peppery watercress, this is a light, festive way to kick off proceedings, perhaps with some crusty bread in the middle of the table.
Overview
Prep time
20 mins
Cook time
10 mins
Serves
4
Ingredients
2 egg yolks
20ml white wine vinegar
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
175ml rapeseed oil
Juice of ½ lemon
6 eggs
100g smoked salmon
1 bunch watercress, to serve
lemon wedges, to serve
Method
Step 1
For the mayonnaise, place the 2 egg yolks, 20ml of white wine vinegar and 2 tbsp of Dijon mustard in a clean round-based bowl and whisk to combine, then season.
Step 2
Begin by dripping the 175ml rapeseed oil into the egg yolk mixture and whisk vigorously before progressing to a slow stream as it starts to emulsify. Once all the oil has been incorporated and the mayonnaise is thick and holds its shape when you drag a spoon through it, season with black pepper and add the juice of ½ a lemon to taste (you may not need it all, though you want the mayonnaise to be quite tart). Any spare mayonnaise will sit happily in the fridge for 3 days and is great with leftover roast potatoes.
Step 3
Put the 6 eggs into a pan of boiling water set over a medium-high heat and cook for 7½ minutes. Remove from the pan and place straight into iced water. Once cold, peel the eggs, cut in half, then season.
Step 4
Put a generous spoon of mayo on to each plate, top with 3 egg halves per person. Drape slices of smoked salmon over
the eggs and add a pile of watercress and a lemon wedge.