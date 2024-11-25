Oeufs mayonnaise, smoked salmon and watercress

Ryle is the head chef at Maison François in Mayfair - Thom Atkinson

For me, there are only two options for a starter on Christmas Day – prawn cocktail or some smoked salmon. Oeufs mayonnaise, once on the brink of extinction, is now enjoying a well-deserved comeback. A classic French dish featuring hard-boiled eggs and a mustardy mayo, it’s particularly delicious when paired with some salty smoked fish. Served with some fresh peppery watercress, this is a light, festive way to kick off proceedings, perhaps with some crusty bread in the middle of the table.

Overview

Prep time

20 mins

Cook time

10 mins

Serves

4

Ingredients

2 egg yolks

20ml white wine vinegar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

175ml rapeseed oil

Juice of ½ lemon

6 eggs

100g smoked salmon

1 bunch watercress, to serve

lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Step 1

For the mayonnaise, place the 2 egg yolks, 20ml of white wine vinegar and 2 tbsp of Dijon mustard in a clean round-based bowl and whisk to combine, then season.

Step 2

Begin by dripping the 175ml rapeseed oil into the egg yolk mixture and whisk vigorously before progressing to a slow stream as it starts to emulsify. Once all the oil has been incorporated and the mayonnaise is thick and holds its shape when you drag a spoon through it, season with black pepper and add the juice of ½ a lemon to taste (you may not need it all, though you want the mayonnaise to be quite tart). Any spare mayonnaise will sit happily in the fridge for 3 days and is great with leftover roast potatoes.

Step 3

Put the 6 eggs into a pan of boiling water set over a medium-high heat and cook for 7½ minutes. Remove from the pan and place straight into iced water. Once cold, peel the eggs, cut in half, then season.

Step 4

Put a generous spoon of mayo on to each plate, top with 3 egg halves per person. Drape slices of smoked salmon over

the eggs and add a pile of watercress and a lemon wedge.