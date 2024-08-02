Off-grid community couple 'wouldn't live any other way'

A couple living in an off-grid community 'encourage the lifestyle for everyone' - as they live off the land and have found 'family for life'. Ember Smith, 35, and Steph Gabbadon, 35, had both been living nomadically in their separate vans - in the same car park - for three months before bumping into each other for the first time. Four years later, the pair have built two tiny homes within the South Devon community - made from recycled materials they collected. The mother-of-two, originally from Cheshire, says living nomadically is "a totally different world and way of life" - where they have found community and family.