It's Official: Taco Bell's Highly Anticipated Collab Is Finally Available

It involves our favorite snack brand.

Adobe/Allrecipes

Taco Bell has had some pretty great collaborations over the years. From Crocs to special condiments and, of course, the ever-iconic partnership with Frito-Lay for the Doritos Locos Tacos, the fast food chain knows how to keep its customers excited.

After its February Live Más LIVE event, we’ve been pretty stoked for what’s to come to Taco Bell this year—especially for a collab with one of our favorite snack brands. And it’s finally time: Taco Bell is bringing its highly anticipated Cheez-It collab to menus nationwide.

Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Menu Is Finally Here

Taco Bell confirmed that the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Big Cheez-It Tostada, which the brand tested in 2022, are officially joining menus on June 6. We’ve been dreaming about this moment since Taco Bell announced the collaboration at Live Más LIVE, and now, we can finally try the giant Cheez-It that’s 16 times the size of the regular cracker.

Taco Bell

After its initial 2022 test, Taco Bell says the Big Cheez-It menu was an instant success, but in order to bring the item to market, they wanted to make the offering bigger and “cheezier”—hence the giant Cheez-It cracker developed specifically for Taco Bell.

The extra-large Cheez-It will act as the tostada shell in the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme—filled with beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream—giving a “1:1 crunch-to-cheez ratio.” The Cheez-It lineup also features the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is an open-faced cheesy cracker topped with beef, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

And because Taco Bell knows the importance of a deal, it’s also offering an $8.99 Big Cheez-It Box. The value box includes a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Buritto, regular-sized Nacho Fries (yes, they’re back), and a medium-sized fountain drink.

While the Big Cheez-It menu officially launches on June 6, you don’t actually have to wait that long. Sure, it’s only about a week, but some of us have been craving the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme for two years, so one more week might sound unbearable.

The good news is that Taco Bell is rolling the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Big Cheez-It Tostada out on May 30 for its rewards members to try early. That means as long as you are a part of Taco Bell’s free rewards program and you have the Taco Bell app, you can try the new Cheez-It menu items as early as today.

The bad news is that the Big Cheez-It menu is only available for a limited time—because, apparently, good things can’t last forever. Suddenly, those extra few days of early access sound even more enticing, right?

Read the original article on All Recipes.