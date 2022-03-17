Sales of this 'amazing' handheld steamer have spiked by 1,300% on Amazon Canada

Amazon shoppers call this handheld steamer "amazing" (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada has always been a one-stop shopping destination, especially if you're looking to stock up on laundry and cleaning products. While the retailer has thousands of items up for grabs, it's their latest trending product from their Mover & Shakers section that has our interest piqued.

The OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer recently landed a spot on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list following a recent spike in sales by more than 1,300 per cent.

OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer (Photo via Amazon)

$42 $48 at Amazon

The details

This "Amazon's Choice" steamer features a 240mL water capacity, producing enough steam for up to 15 minutes of continuous use.

It comes with a heat-resistant nozzle, a nine-foot-long cord, and a stainless steel panel, which is designed to prevent against rust and oxidation.

The steamer heats up in less than two minutes and can not only removes wrinkles from clothing but is safe to use on a variety of fabrics, including living room textiles and furniture.

What shoppers are saying

With more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating behind it, the OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer has become an Amazon Canada must-have.

"Wow! [I] love this little steamer," writes one shopper, adding that the "little gizmo is amazing."

"What a great little steamer," says a second reviewer, who used the steamer to press their drapes and found it "very easy to use."

Another shopper agreed that the steamer removed wrinkles from "very heavy drapes" and that the "wrinkles came out."

While the steamer has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher for travelling, ease of use, and its lightweight build, some users note that it does take some effort to remove wrinkles because of its small size.

According to one shopper, it's "easy to use," but you have to "run it several times" for your clothes to be wrinkle-free.

The verdict

If you're looking for a highly-rated steamer that won't break the bank, the OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer may be worth considering — especially at its current sale price. With thousands of rave reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" title, it could be your very own laundry "must-have" — however, if you have heavier items to steam, you may want to pass on this appliance.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

