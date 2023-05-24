This night cream is a 'godsend' for aging skin — and it's 40% off on Amazon

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Olay anti-aging cream is 40 per cent off on Amazon Canada — but the clock is ticking to save!

Until tomorrow, Amazon shoppers can save 40 per cent on this best-selling anti-aging moisturizer (Photo via Getty).

While getting older is a part of life, not everything about one's golden years (read: fine lines and wrinkles) always feels so golden.

Try as we might, aging skin is an inevitable part of the process. However, a handful of products are touted as being able to stave off Mother Nature for as long as possible, including Olay's cult-favourite Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Cream.

Backed by a 4.4-star rating on Amazon Canada, shoppers call the night cream a "godsend," and right now, it's on sale. To save 40 per cent on the anti-aging staple, scroll below. But hurry! The deal ends tomorrow (May 25).

Need to know:

4.4-star average rating

Brightens skin, diminishes dark spots and visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles

It will "forever be my go-to," writes one shopper

The details

Olay's cult-favourite Retinol 24 encourages skin cells to turn over faster than they normally would, making way for new, glowy skin.

Dermatologists and skincare professionals have long revered retinoids for their anti-aging benefits. If regularly incorporated into your beauty routine, retinol can fade signs of damage, including dark spots and acne marks, smooth fine lines and wrinkles and brighten your overall complexion.

Olay's Regenerist Retinol 24 is uniquely formulated with ultra-hydrating vitamin B3, which helps to moisturize the skin. Topical retinoids can be famously drying when applied on their own. In contrast, Olay's vitamin-rich formula delivers the same anti-aging benefits without the dry, flaky skin that other retinol products may cause.

'Forever be my go-to'

"I have been using Olay since I was 18 and nothing else," writes one shopper. "I'm 46" now and am regularly told that "I look [like I'm] in my late 20s-early 30s."

"I love my skin," they add. It's "glowing and flawless."

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 is the "best nighttime moisturizer ever," lauds another shopper. The cream is a "godsend," they write. "I don't know what magic potion" is mixed with this "beautiful cream, but [it] will forever be my go-to."

'I wake up with plump, glowing skin'

It's "nourishing, hydrating and moisturizing without being greasy or heavy," they say. "I [wake] up with plump, glowing skin that [radiates] youthful, well-rested vibes."

The cream "plumps the skin up overnight," writes a third shopper. "[I] will use it again and again."

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some users say the Regenerist Retinol 24 leaves a "silky layer" on the skin that they "don't like."

The verdict

If you're on the hunt for a new "magic potion" anti-aging cream, this is a deal you won't want to miss — especially at its current sale price. Reviewers call Olay's Regenerist Retinol 24 night cream a "godsend" and a "forever go-to." However, some note it left a "silky layer" on their skin, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.