Old Navy's Black Friday sale is here — and it's a big one: Save 50% on apparel and more

Old Navy's Black Friday sale is on now! (Image via Old Navy)

Old Navy's Black Friday sale is always one for the books. Ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year, Old Navy is offering shoppers the chance to save 50 per cent off your purchase now through Nov. 27 at midnight (3 a.m. EST).

The retailer's mega-sale features apparel and accessories for the entire family starting as low as $3. While some restrictions may apply (clearance items and gift cards are not included in the deal), now is the perfect time to outfit the entire family for the holidays, cross names off of your shopping list and save big, with items on sale for just $3.

Don’t see your discount listed? Don’t worry — discounts are applied as soon as you add items to your cart and will show at checkout.

To help you get into the shopping spirit, we’ve gathered some of our favourite deals in family fashions that are too good to pass up!

Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women - Old Navy

Update your holiday PJs or match with the family in these flannel buffalo check bottoms with drawstring closure.

$17 $35 at Old Navy

Sweater-Fleece Mock-Neck Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men

This half-zip fleece sweater can be dressed up or down for family holiday gatherings. Available in two colours.

$23 $45 at Old Navy

Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket for Women - Old Navy

Bundle up in this water-resistant winter jacket with built-in hood, quilted shell and polyester fill. Available in three colours.

$45 $90 at Old Navy

Velvet Tiered Puff-Sleeve Dress for Girls - Old Navy

Get ready to twirl in this plush velvet dress with stylish elbow-length puffed sleeves. Available in four colours.

$18 $37 at Old Navy

Speckled Cable-Knit Popcorn Sweater for Women- Old Navy

This crew neck look features popcorn-knit detailing to create the ultimate cozy sweater. Available in three colours.

$30 $60 at Old Navy

Hooded Utility Jacket For Boys- Old Navy

This versatile utility jacket features both snap closures and a zipper as well as functional snap-flap pockets.

$30 $60 at Old Navy

FitsYou Extra High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Black Jeans for Women - Old Navy

A great pair of black jeans can add polish to any casual look — and these ultra-stretchy jeans are the perfect pair to add to your wardrobe.

$38 $75 at Old Navy

Regular-Fit Patterned Flannel Shirt for Men - Old Navy

A plaid shirt is a great go-to for fall and winter casual looks. This tailored look from Old Navy is available in 19 different colours and patterns.

$21 $43 at Old Navy

Unisex Matching Flannel Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby - Old Navy

Because who doesn't love a pair of matching family pj's?

$20 $40 at Old Navy

High-Neck Half-Zip Sherpa Sweater for Women - Old Navy

This cozy sherpa sweater is the perfect topper for your holiday lounge looks.

$27 $55 at Old Navy

Oversized Soft-Brushed Patterned Topcoat for Men - Old Navy

This three-buttoned top coat with back venting is the perfect got-to for days when you want to leave the puffer jacket at home.

$60 $120 at Old Navy

High-Waisted StretchTech Cargo Jogger Pants for Women- Old Navy

Kick back and relax in these stretch cargo pants with tapered leg and drawstring waist. Available in six colours.

$22 $45 at Old Navy

