Old Navy's Black Friday sale is here — and it's a big one: Save 50% on apparel and more
Looking for more Black Friday deals, gift guides and holiday tips? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Old Navy's Black Friday sale is always one for the books. Ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year, Old Navy is offering shoppers the chance to save 50 per cent off your purchase now through Nov. 27 at midnight (3 a.m. EST).
The retailer's mega-sale features apparel and accessories for the entire family starting as low as $3. While some restrictions may apply (clearance items and gift cards are not included in the deal), now is the perfect time to outfit the entire family for the holidays, cross names off of your shopping list and save big, with items on sale for just $3.
Don’t see your discount listed? Don’t worry — discounts are applied as soon as you add items to your cart and will show at checkout.
To help you get into the shopping spirit, we’ve gathered some of our favourite deals in family fashions that are too good to pass up!
Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women
Update your holiday PJs or match with the family in these flannel buffalo check bottoms with drawstring closure.
Sweater-Fleece Mock-Neck Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men
This half-zip fleece sweater can be dressed up or down for family holiday gatherings. Available in two colours.
Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket for Women
Bundle up in this water-resistant winter jacket with built-in hood, quilted shell and polyester fill. Available in three colours.
Velvet Tiered Puff-Sleeve Dress for Girls
Get ready to twirl in this plush velvet dress with stylish elbow-length puffed sleeves. Available in four colours.
Speckled Cable-Knit Popcorn Sweater for Women
This crew neck look features popcorn-knit detailing to create the ultimate cozy sweater. Available in three colours.
Hooded Utility Jacket For Boys
This versatile utility jacket features both snap closures and a zipper as well as functional snap-flap pockets.
FitsYou Extra High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Black Jeans for Women
A great pair of black jeans can add polish to any casual look — and these ultra-stretchy jeans are the perfect pair to add to your wardrobe.
Regular-Fit Patterned Flannel Shirt for Men
A plaid shirt is a great go-to for fall and winter casual looks. This tailored look from Old Navy is available in 19 different colours and patterns.
Unisex Matching Flannel Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby
Because who doesn't love a pair of matching family pj's?
High-Neck Half-Zip Sherpa Sweater for Women
This cozy sherpa sweater is the perfect topper for your holiday lounge looks.
Oversized Soft-Brushed Patterned Topcoat for Men
This three-buttoned top coat with back venting is the perfect got-to for days when you want to leave the puffer jacket at home.
High-Waisted StretchTech Cargo Jogger Pants for Women
Kick back and relax in these stretch cargo pants with tapered leg and drawstring waist. Available in six colours.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.