Don't miss out on men's styles at up to 50% off at Old Navy, just in time for Father's Day

With just a few days left until Father’s Day, the clock is ticking on finding the perfect gift for the dads and father figures in your life. To help make things easier for you, Old Navy is hosting a huge sale on men’s styles, where you’ll find top picks of the season at up to half off.

You’ll find everything you need to get him ready for summer, from shorts and tanks to beach-inspired printed shirts.

This deal is available to shop both online and in stores, so if you’d like to make sure that your gifts arrive on time there’s always the option to head to your nearest Old Navy. And if you’d rather send a gift from afar that he can still put to good use? There’s always the convenience of an e-gift card too.

Ahead, shop some of the top sale picks, and be sure to act fast because this sale is only on for a limited time.

These wear-everywhere shorts are a top-rated pick among Old Navy shoppers, and have racked up a near-perfect rating from hundreds of customer reviews.

He can get back to basics with this short-sleeve henley that features a comfortable relaxed fit. SHOP IT: Old Navy, $15 (originally $20)

This lightweight jacket is made from water-resistant fabric that blocks out wind and water, making it a great choice for the guy who is always on the move.

Made from 100 per cent cotton twill, this classic pair of chino pants makes a solid addition to his wardrobe.

He’ll be totally beach-ready with this fun graphic tank that has all the softness of his favourite vintage tees.

These easy joggers come in two camouflage shades that are perfect for lounging in.

This short sleeve button-up strikes the perfect balance between polished and cool summer style.

This jacket offers a modern take on the military jacket and has a shorter length but still plenty of functional pocket.

At just $14, this ultra-soft v-neck sweater is a budget-friendly pick that’s sure to be a hit this Father’s Day.

