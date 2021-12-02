OMG, Old Navy has up to 50% off right now: 11 best deals from their mega sale

Old Navy's latest sale includes up to 50% off sitewide.

It's been almost a week since Black Friday, but there are still tons of sales still available to shop before the holidays.

One retailer still offering major deals to shoppers is Old Navy. The family clothing retailer's latest sale is the perfect chance to stock up on winter gear, PJs and new clothes for the holiday season at up to 50 per cent off.

We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Old Navy's limited-time sale that we think are too good to pass up.

Textured Cotton-Blend Tunic Sweater for Women- Old Navy

Whether you're trimming the tree or meeting friends for brunch, this cozy textured sweater delivers major style points. Available in nine colours.

$28 $45 at Old Navy

Sweater-Fleece Mock-Neck Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men - Old Navy

This fleece sweater is the perfect alternative to wearing hoodies to all of your family holiday gatherings.

$40 $45 at Old Navy

Cozy Faux-Fur Mule Slippers for Women- Old Navy

These fuzzy slippers are the perfect addition to any holiday stocking.

$32 $35 at Old Navy

Regular-Fit Patterned Flannel Shirt for Men- Old Navy

'Tis the season for flannel! Old Navy offers a selection of different patterns and colours to add some personality to your winter look.

$30 $43 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Twill Jogger Pants for Women- Old Navy

These casual joggers feature an elasticized high-rise waistband and easy pull-on style.

$36 $45 at Old Navy

Puff-Sleeve Floral Maxi Shift Dress for Women- Old Navy

Add some floral to your wardrobe with this puff-sleeve maxi dress that add effortless style to any look.

$35 $50 at Old Navy

Slim Built-In-Flex Jeans For Men - Old Navy

These black jeans are a great addition to any wardrobe and feature twice the stretch and abrasion resistance as regular denim.

$40 $45 at Old Navy

Cropped Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater for Women - Old Navy

This cable knit cropped cardigan with five-button front detail works best when paired with your favourite high-waisted denim.

$49 $55 at Old Navy

Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater for Men- Old Navy

This classic rib-knit crew neck sweater features enough stretch to keep you comfortable. Available in three colours.

$45 $50 at Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Hidden-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings for Women - Old Navy

Old Navy's latest sale is the perfect time to stock up on comfortable activewear for your winter workouts.

$34 $37 at Old Navy

Raglan-Sleeve Pullover Sweater Hoodie for Men - Old Navy

Sport this raglan-sleeve pullover for days when comfort is your first and only priority.

$35 $40 at Old Navy

