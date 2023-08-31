Old Navy's Labour Day sale includes almost everything at 60% off: Best deals from $10
Long weekend deals have arrived early, and you're not going to want to miss out on Old Navy's epic Labour Day sale.
For a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of up to 60 per cent off just about everything site-wide — including new fall arrivals.
It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on all the fall fashion you could hope for, plus back to school styles for the students in your life.
Need some shopping inspiration? Scroll through to find our favourite sale styles for women, with deals that start at just $10.
Fitted Sleeveless Mock-Neck Top
If you're looking to dip your toe into fall's hottest colour, add this ultra-affordable top to your collection.
High-Waisted Wow Straight Jeans
Grab these classic straight leg jeans on sale for just $24. Shoppers say they offer the "perfect fit and style" with a "soft and stretchy" feel.
Fitted Elbow-Sleeve Rib-Knit T-Shirt
With a scoop neckline and elbow-length sleeves, this printed T-shirt lends a romantic feel to any outfit.
High-Waisted PowerSoft Wide-Leg Pants
Shoppers say that you "can't go wrong" with these wide leg pants, which are easy to "dress up or down."
Waist-Defined V-Neck Shirred Midi Dress
Meet your new favourite LBD! With a V-neckline and scalloped hemline, it's ready for any occasion.
FitsYou 3-Sizes-In-One Extra High-Waisted Flare Jeans
Designed with plenty of stretch to fit you even through size fluctuations, these jeans are a must-have in every closet.
Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater
This cozy cardigan is made with confetti yarn for a speckled effect that's perfect for fall.
Waist-Defined Ruffle-Trim Mini Dress
This flirty, ruffled dress is sure to become your new go-to for special events. Shop it on sale in red, black, and leopard print.
Cloud 94 Soft Twist-Front Cropped Top
Break a sweat in this cut twisted tank. Reviewers say it's "soft and comfortable" and "perfect for wearing to the gym."
Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
You can cozy up in this oversized hoodie all season long — just throw it on for all of your fall adventures.
High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants
These casual cargo pants have a wide leg fit and a drawstring cuff so you can wear them with a tapered or straight leg silhouette.
