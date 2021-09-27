Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Hurry — Old Navy jeans are 50% off, but only for today! (Photo via Old Navy)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who among us doesn't love an Old Navy sale?

If you're looking for a new pair of jeans for fall, their latest sale is one you'll want to check out.

Until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), shoppers can score a pair of Old Navy jeans for up to 50 per cent off, with prices starting at just $12. With styles available for the whole family, the retailer's latest flash sale includes some of its top-rated denim cuts, including these mid-rise jeans with over 1,200 reviews.

To shop highlights from the one-day sale, scroll below to check out 11 women's jeans that are perfect for autumn.

Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Sky-Hi Straight Black Ripped Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

These extra high-waisted black jeans have earned stellar reviews from Old Navy shoppers, with reviewers describing them as "very comfortable and flattering." And according to one reviewer, they are "hands down [...] the best pair of jeans I own."

$30 $60 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

With more than 1,200 reviews, shoppers call these Old Navy mid-rise jeans "great quality" and say they're "loose but [don't] give you a wedgie or saggy bum look like other 'mom' jeans."

$22 $45 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Cropped Distressed Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Get into the fall fashion mood with these flattering high-waisted distressed jeans. The half-priced jeans are available in petite, regular and tall sizes.

$30 $60 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Medium-Wash Super Skinny Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Available in sizes 0 to 30, Old Navy shoppers say these mid-rise skinny jeans are "super soft and comfy."

$20 $40 at Old Navy

Story continues

Extra High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Cut-Off Ankle Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Give your wardrobe a denim refresh for autumn with these cute cut-off skinny jeans. On sale for just $30, the jeans are available in sizes 00 to 30.

$30 $60 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Old Navy shoppers describe the high-waisted jeans as "very comfortable" and say they offer "a good denim feel but [are] not too stiff where you can't move!"

$30 $60 at Old Navy

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

High-Waisted O.G. Straight Button-Fly Cut-Off Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

These always-cool jeans have received excellent reviews from Old Navy shoppers, with users commenting they have a "perfect fit, a little stretch, [and are] ripped but not too much!"

$30 $60 at Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Cut-Off Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Available in sizes petite, regular and tall, these on-sale jeans feature a contoured extra high-rise banded waistband for an ultra-flattering fit.

$35 $70 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Black Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

Old Navy shoppers say these top-rated black jeans are a "good value and fit," especially compared to "expensive 'trendy' jeans."

$25 $50 at Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Cut-Off Jeans (Photo via Old Navy)

A wardrobe staple: these light-wash skinny jeans have been called "the most comfortable jeans I have worn in years" by Old Navy shoppers.

$27 $55 at Old Navy

Slouchy Straight Jean Overalls (Photo via Old Navy)

Just because summer's over doesn't mean you can't keep comfy in denim overalls. Old Navy shoppers say they are "actually slouchy, real jeans and super comfortable."

$35 $70 at Old Navy

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.