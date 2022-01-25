Old Navy is having a massive sale: Don't miss these deals starting at just $10

These Old Navy sale picks for men and women start at just $10.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Old Navy Canada is one retailer you can always count on for cute and affordable clothing finds. Whether you're shopping for yourself, a loved one, or even kids, there's a good chance that you'll be able to find the perfect items — while also saving some cash.

Right now the brand is making things even more affordable with their current crop of sale finds. Many items start at just $10, making it the perfect opportunity to restock your winter wardrobe.

To help get you started, we've combed through Old Navy's sale section to find you some of the very best deals that are still in stock. Scroll down to shop 12 of the best sale buys for women and men.

Luxe V-Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. Image via Old Navy.

You can never go wrong with elevated basics, like this simple V-neck tee that has a soft drape to it.

$10 $25 at Old Navy

Microfleece Mock-Neck Zip Jacket. Image via Old Navy.

This zip-up is made from the coziest polar fleece and has oversized snap pockets to keep your belongings safe and secure.

$32 $50 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Printed Cropped Leggings. Image via Old Navy.

These casual leggings are made from a thick and supportive cotton jersey, with a cropped length you'll love.

$13 $20 at Old Navy

Athletic Ultimate Built-In Flex Chino Pants. Image via Old Navy.

Looking for polished style that doesn't sacrifice comfort? These chinos have a roomy athletic cut that fits the bill.

Luxe Space-Dye Crew-Neck T-Shirt. Image via Old Navy.

Kick back and relax in what might just become your new favourite T-shirt.

$10 $20 at Old Navy

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Regular-Fit Plaid Flannel Shirt. Image via Old Navy.

Pair this soft flannel shirt with jeans for an easy outfit formula that can be worn all season long.

$25 $43 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Light-Wash Boot-Cut Jeans. Image via Old Navy.

Featuring a mid rise and a bootcut fit, these jeans are designed to hug in all the right places, wear after wear.

Story continues

$17 $40 at Old Navy

Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Vest. Image via Old Navy.

Stay warm outdoors with this faux fur-lined vest that can be worn over a sweater, or layered under another jacket for extra warmth.

$35 $70 at Old Navy

Cozy-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater. Image via Old Navy.

Old Navy shoppers have given this knit cardigan the seal of approval, calling it "very soft and warm."

$35 $55 at Old Navy

Cozy Space-Dye Sweater Hoodie. Image via Old Navy.

Space-dyed yarn adds a cool effect to this knit hoodie that's made from a recycled polyester blend fabric.

$32 $65 at Old Navy

Long-Sleeve Smocked Embroidered Poet Blouse. Image via Old Navy.

Inject a romantic feel into your closet with this flowing blouse that's available in three gorgeous colours: tan, black and cream.

$25 $43 at Old Navy

Tapered Jersey-Knit Pajama Pants. Image via Old Navy.

Lounging at home just got a whole lot more comfortable thanks to these cozy PJ pants.

$20 $40 at Old Navy

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.