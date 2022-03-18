Old Navy's bestselling styles are 40% off, but not for long!

This weekend only, save 40% off on your next Old Navy order.

Spring has just about sprung, which means it's time to bid farewell to sweaters, parkas, and boots until next year.

In case your closet could use a revamp ahead of the new season, Old Navy's huge site-wide sale is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a little retail therapy.

From now until Sun. Mar. 20th at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), shoppers can save 40 per cent on their entire purchase in this exclusive online sale. You'll also find styles that start at just $10 for even more fashion finds at a wallet-friendly price.

If you could use a little shopping inspiration, browse through our top picks for the best Old Navy sale finds for spring!

Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Floral Babydoll Blouse. Image via Old Navy.

Mix things up with this sweet floral blouse for an extra dose of colour and pattern in your wardrobe.

$24 $40 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Button-Fly Slouchy Straight Ripped Cut-Off Jeans. Image via Old Navy.

Put aside your skinny jeans in favour of a pair of slouchy, relaxed jeans like this dark wash, straight leg cut.

$33 $65 at Old Navy

Short-Sleeve Waist-Defined Slub-Knit Mini T-Shirt Dress. Image via Old Navy.

This cool and casual T-shirt dress is perfect for running errands or kicking back in style.

$15 $35 at Old Navy

Oversized Striped Boyfriend Shirt. Image via Old Navy.

A classic striped shirt is a wardrobe staple that you'll be sure to turn to again and again.

$24 $40 at Old Navy

Long-Sleeve Vintage Cropped Hoodie. Image via Old Navy.

Whether you choose to pair this hoodie with the matching joggers for a coordinated look or go for a mix and match style, you're headed for comfort either way.

$27 $45 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Straight Canvas Workwear Pants. Image via Old Navy.

These workwear-inspired pants are an easy choice for spring weather as a fun alternative to jeans.

$27 $45 at Old Navy

Tie-Shoulder Striped Smocked Babydoll Cami Swing Blouse. Image via Old Navy.

Bare a little skin and soak up the sun in this striped camisole that's made from softly-washed 100% cotton.

$20 $33 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Button-Fly O.G. Straight Cut-Off Jeans. Image via Old Navy.

Inspired by '90s styles and updated with a modern flair, consider these your new "mom jeans" — but better.

$29 $55 at Old Navy

Workwear Shacket. Image via Old Navy.

Lightweight layers are the key to springtime dressing, and this cotton twill shirt jacket has you covered for transitional temperatures.

$33 $55 at Old Navy

Slouchy Straight Workwear Light-Wash Non-Stretch Cut-Off Jean Short Overalls. Image via Old Navy.

These denim overalls have a relaxed fit, along with Secret-Smooth front pockets that hold you in for a smoothing effect.

$33 $55 at Old Navy

Floral-Print 3/4-Sleeve Tie-Neck Maxi Swing Dress. Image via Old Navy.

This floral maxi dress is the perfect mix of polished and laid-back style, making it perfect for a garden party or a springtime wedding.

$29 $55 at Old Navy

