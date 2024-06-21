Older Folks: Tell Us What Things Actually Changed For The Better In Your Lifetime

It's easy to look back on the "good ol' days" with a lot of fondness and nostalgia, but let's be honest: there are some things that simply get better as you get older.

HBO

So, older adults, I want to know what you believe has improved in your lifetime, whether personal or societal.

Maybe you're proud of certain policies that have been enacted, movements that have grown, or advocacy from younger folks that you admire.

Ginnet Delgado / Getty Images

Perhaps you're appreciative of certain technological advances and new inventions. We often give social media a hard time, but maybe you're happy to have something that can so quickly connect you to your loved ones.

Svetikd / Getty Images

Or maybe, on a more personal note, you've found that your quality of life has improved as you've gotten older. Perhaps you've learned to stress less, set boundaries, or prioritize what's important to you.

Skynesher / Getty Images

Whatever it is that you believe has changed for the better as you've gotten older, whether it's personal or big picture, we want to know about it! Comment below what you believe has improved in your lifetime, or fill out this form to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!